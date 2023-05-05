A rare find, this beautifully appointed luxury townhome in Flagstaff Ranch's Aspen Ridge is move-in ready. Everything about this townhome is well thought out, from the 2 fireplaces, the 3 large bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bathrooms, & lots of extras for you to enjoy. Primary suite on the main level offers separate entrance to patio, dual sink vanity, separate shower/tub & walk-in closet with well designed built-ins. Soaring ceilings in main living spaces, well-designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and exceptionally designed garage space. Upstairs you'll enjoy the large loft living space, home office loft, and 2 additional bedrooms. Overlooking 16th fairway. FRGC amenities include golf, activity and fitness center, pool, spa, tennis & clubhouse. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,100,000
