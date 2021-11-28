 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,009,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,009,000

This SINGLE LEVEL residence is a rare find on a cul-de-sac bordering the 11th hole of the golf course. Beautiful curb appeal bordering the 11th hole of the golf course and water hazard & enveloped in gorgeous Ponderosa Pines. Once inside, your will find an expansive great room & open concept floorplan is great for entertaining. Wonderfully upgraded bathrooms and spacious primary bedroom with an enormous walk-in closet. AND surrounded by several decks and an outdoor patio to enjoy those golf views. Take a walk via the attached virtual tour and see this great 3 bedroom home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)