3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,009,000

This SINGLE LEVEL residence is a rare find on a cul-de-sac bordering the 11th hole of the golf course. Beautiful curb appeal bordering the 11th hole of the golf course and water hazard & enveloped in gorgeous Ponderosa Pines. Once inside, your will find an expansive great room & open concept floorplan is great for entertaining. Wonderfully upgraded bathrooms and spacious primary bedroom with an enormous walk-in closet. AND surrounded by several decks and an outdoor patio to enjoy those golf views. Take a walk via the attached virtual tour and see this great 3 bedroom home.