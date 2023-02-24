Upgrades! Upgrades! Upgrades! This homes is absolutely stunning with beautiful well chosen upgrades throughout. This home backs a large open green space with trails and phenomenal San Francisco Peak/Mountain views! The upgraded window coverings allow you to pull them down to block out any homes to allow only the mountains to be seen. Or, pull them up for full panoramic views! This Zero Energy Ready home will save on utilities, is pre-wired for solar, has an energy recovery ventilator that puts fresh air in your home every 2 hours, spray foam insulation, gas tankless hot water heater, plus more! The beautiful tile accents throughout make this home top notch! Luxury vinyl flooring, absolutely stunning granite, window wraps and door headers, upgraded appliances and gas fireplace
3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $569,000
