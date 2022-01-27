 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $565,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $565,000

Meticulously cared for by original owners, this gorgeous single-level home has it all: huge lot backing national forest, a three garage & central air. Enjoy the beauty of the forest from the open living area, cozied up in front of the gas fireplace. Updated kitchen completed with beautiful granite counters & tile work, ample cabinet & pantry space. Generous primary suite with heated bathroom floors, a soaker tub, dual vanities, & walk-in closet. Spacious hall bath and additional two bedrooms let guests feel right at home. The large sunroom (not included in the square footage) acts as passive solar & has a motorized awning. Landscaped yard has a drip system, side storage area, paver patio and gazebo. Pride of ownership throughout, don't miss this one! See supplement for even more features.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)