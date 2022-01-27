3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $565,000

Meticulously cared for by original owners, this gorgeous single-level home has it all: huge lot backing national forest, a three garage & central air. Enjoy the beauty of the forest from the open living area, cozied up in front of the gas fireplace. Updated kitchen completed with beautiful granite counters & tile work, ample cabinet & pantry space. Generous primary suite with heated bathroom floors, a soaker tub, dual vanities, & walk-in closet. Spacious hall bath and additional two bedrooms let guests feel right at home. The large sunroom (not included in the square footage) acts as passive solar & has a motorized awning. Landscaped yard has a drip system, side storage area, paver patio and gazebo. Pride of ownership throughout, don't miss this one! See supplement for even more features.