Welcome to Flagstaff living in this 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,500sf, 6,674sf Lot, Newer-build (2018) Home in the sought-after Bellemont community! Beautiful tile & carpet flooring, recessed lighting, granite counters & abundance of natural lighting, continue throughout the entire home. Enter through the charming front porch & into the open floor plan featuring the cozy living room, dining area & eat-in-kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large & functional peninsula w/ seating for 3+, walk-in-pantry & lots of storage! The master suite includes a walk-in-closet, bright shower-tub combo, double sinks w/ granite counters which carries through to the guest bathrooms - The comforts extend to the other 2 guest bedrooms. Indoor laundry, plenty of storage space & large 3 car garage Enjoy your covered patio & spacious private backyard w/ Mountain views - ready for you to make it your own! Fantastically located close to I-40, 185, Route 66, Bellemont Park, Golf, Snow Park, Activities, Fire department, Grand Canyon Deer Farm, Flagstaff Airport & so much more! Make this dream home, your reality!