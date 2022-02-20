3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $485,000

Bellemont's newest listing that is Better than new. Take a look at this perfect condition multi level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Flagstaff Meadows. No detail left undone. The lower level is open and spacious and the kitchen has everything you will need including a large walk in pantry. Built in 2019 the owners have kept this home immaculate. There is an Insulated 2 car garage. Master suite upstairs has bright mountain views a walk in closet also a glass enclosed shower tub combination. 2 more bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs currently being used as a living space. Central air will keep the new owners cool in summer months and energy efficient throughout. Backyard is fully fenced and landscaped with a dog run. Super cute inside and out. .