Bellemont's newest listing that is Better than new. Take a look at this perfect condition multi level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Flagstaff Meadows. No detail left undone. The lower level is open and spacious and the kitchen has everything you will need including a large walk in pantry. Built in 2019 the owners have kept this home immaculate. There is an Insulated 2 car garage. Master suite upstairs has bright mountain views a walk in closet also a glass enclosed shower tub combination. 2 more bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs currently being used as a living space. Central air will keep the new owners cool in summer months and energy efficient throughout. Backyard is fully fenced and landscaped with a dog run. Super cute inside and out. .
3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials said the man sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet.
Students across Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) participated in a protest against its mask mandate Monday.
Police say 42-year-old Craig Asplund allegedly shot 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee near the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 early Saturday.
A man died at the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff by suicide Monday night, officials said.
Summit Fire & Medical District officials are considering whether to close a fire station due to quality of service and financial concerns,…
Officials identified the inmate who died of an apparent suicide in the Coconino Detention Facility Monday as 49-year-old Christopher Kelly of Page.
Daniel Williamson has announced that he will run for mayor of Flagstaff in the upcoming election.
Christopher Shafia knew he and his wife, Kiarah Jones-Pavico, had to make a choice -- accept a vaccine protocol they weren't comfortable with …
During Tuesday’s work session, Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to adopt a 10-year housing plan that comes in direct response to the a…
The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.