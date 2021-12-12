 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $460,000

Meticulously maintained SINGLE level 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Living room has ceramic tile floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has newer stainless appliances, pantry and vinyl plank flooring. Primary bedroom has en-suite with dual sinks and large walk-in closet. The backyard has plenty of room for entertaining on the covered patio. Don't miss looking at the 3 car garage! This Community is just 15 Minutes from Flagstaff. Snowbowl, Bearizona and Forest Service Roads are close by for biking, hiking and fun in the wilderness.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)