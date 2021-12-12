Meticulously maintained SINGLE level 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Living room has ceramic tile floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has newer stainless appliances, pantry and vinyl plank flooring. Primary bedroom has en-suite with dual sinks and large walk-in closet. The backyard has plenty of room for entertaining on the covered patio. Don't miss looking at the 3 car garage! This Community is just 15 Minutes from Flagstaff. Snowbowl, Bearizona and Forest Service Roads are close by for biking, hiking and fun in the wilderness.
3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 6 inches of snow starting Thursday.
The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will b…
Holly Jones, the former Flagstaff Eagles girls varsity soccer coach and a teacher at Sinagua Middle School, was dismissed from both positions …
The council will vote whether to officially adopt the ordinance at the Dec. 28 meeting.
Northern Arizona University (NAU) assistant professor Marti Canipe got to share her experience with one of her lifelong dreams this week when …
Those flying out of the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport could soon pay up to $6 per day to park if the proposed ordinance passes.
After earning a degree in parks and recreation management from Northern Arizona University, Logan Block will be moving to Florida to teach abo…
Arizona Snowbowl Resort is a private business owned by Mountain Capital Partners, operating on 777 acres of public land leased from the U.S. F…
Chamber officials said the forecasted winter weather shouldn’t interfere with the festivities.
One of North America's most active fault lines sprung to life on Tuesday after a swarm of more than 40 earthquakes.