3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $460,000

You will love this PRISTINE, single level home with a fantastic floor-plan! Outside, enjoy Flagstaff's cool summers in the oversized, and nicely landscaped backyard. Inside, the home features the master bedroom separate from the two other rooms, and the great room opens up nicely to the backyard so you can easily utilize the best of indoor/outdoor living. Loads on upgrades throughout: Air conditioning, granite counters, tankless hot water heater, gas range, high ceilings and more! Seller to contribute up to $5,000 towards buyer's closing costs.

