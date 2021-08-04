 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $445,000
Enjoy the open living with a great room, dining room and kitchen. Primary suite has a large walk in closet with lots of bathroom space. Laundry room & walk in pantry. This is a ZERO energy ready home with a certification from the US Department of Energy. Energy Star appliances, Spray Foam insulation, tankless natural gas water heater, low impact, low VOC construction, Fresh AirExchange - which supplies fresh filtered air to the home. A new home ready for you to move in!

