3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $429,900

Looking for a new home? This single level beauty is in perfect condition and move in ready. Upgrades galore, upgraded flooring, kitchen and bathrooms boast thick tasteful granite, master shower tile surround, light dimmers, extra lighting in the garage, ceiling fans, A/C, black stainless steel appliances, decorative wall piece made out of local tree trunks. On top of all that this is a ZERO energy ready home. This home features spray Foam insulation, tank less natural gas water heater, low VOC paint, pre-wired for solar, ERV-Energy Recovery Ventilator - which supplies fresh filtered air continually to your new home. This home is the next generation of efficiency, beyond ENERGY STAR. Nearby parks, basketball courts and trails. and national forest access.

