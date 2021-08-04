3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $425,000

Built in 2020 this single level home is located in the quiet and convenient Bellemont community of Flagstaff Meadows. The split floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a separate laundry room and a 2 car garage. The spacious kitchen, dining room and great room area opens to the large patio with a built in gas line and beautifully upgraded landscaping. So perfect for entertaining! This energy efficient home has spray foam insulation, a tankless natural gas water heater, low VOC paint, prewired for solar and an air duct system for easy A/C installation. This home is truly turn key and just in time to relax and enjoy the rest of summer!