Almost brand new, this townhome was just built in 2021 and has all the upgrades you can imagine. With an open floor plan, beautiful quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace and even central air conditioning. A gorgeous view of mountain peaks from the primary bedroom and additional loft space upstairs that can be used as a home office, exercise area, or even a playroom. Stainless steel appliances and the washer/dryer are all included. The best part is you don't have to wait for construction to be completed, it's ready for you to move in and enjoy now! The community offers a play ground, picnic area and even a pickle ball court right out the front door. Shadow Mountain Village offers VIRTURAL TOUR online, ask the listing agent for details
3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $425,000
