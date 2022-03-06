3 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $401,900

Be the first to know
A Republican state senator fawned over the leader of a white nationalist movement on Friday and told his followers that she fantasizes about h…
The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew condemnati…
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Hopi Quechan artist to sell at prestigious Heard Museum market this weekend after life-altering injury.
I was born and raised in Flagstaff and have seen storms much larger than recent storms. When there were less resources and less technology, sn…
PHOENIX -- What proved to be an historic season for the Flagstaff girls basketball team fell just one game short of ultimate glory Monday, as …
Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state's high-profile Senate contest, …
Flagstaff Unified School District's board during a work session a week ago discussed its approach to the maintenance and operations (M&O) …
NAU freshman Izabella Adkins will compete in the preliminary round of "American Ninja Warrior" in San Antonio next month.
