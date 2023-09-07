Sep. 7—Oct. 4, 2023
Vol. 29, Issue 9
Cover Story
The 2023 Flag Live Student Guide
By the Flag Live Staff and Marley Green, The Lumberjack Editor in Chief
ON THE COVER:
10 CHOW
Local dog treat company, Woof 66 Treats, creates tail-waggin’ snacks for your canine companions
By Ash Lohmann
12 STAGE
Service through performance: Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase features new writers, directors, actors and venue
By Larry Hendricks
People are also reading…
21 BREW
Masters of Brewtality get into the school spirit with stomachs full of cool spirits
By Mike Williams
22 BEAT
Run Flagstaff expands with grand opening of Flagstaff Shoebox
By Paul Garcia
Full Frontal
5 Fireside Chat
6 Letter from Home
7 Hot Picks
15 College Chronicles
Rear View
20 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas
26 Pulse
30 Comics
31 Paper Poem and Money Shot
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Marley Green, Ash Lohmann, Larry Hendricks, Paul Garcia, Matthew Hayden, Jessica Clark, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Roddy Thorleifson, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.