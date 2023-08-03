Aug. 2—Sep. 6, 2023
Vol. 29, Issue 7
Cover Story
Officially selected: Flagstaff International Film Festival premiere promises a platform for filmmakers around the world
By Matthew Hayden
ON THE COVER:
A reel of screen caps from a variety of short films being screened at the Flagstaff International Film Festival. Courtesy photos.
8 CHOW
Full Disclosure: Whitey Winchester dishes on the Flagstaff pizza scene
By Whitey Winchester
15 BREW
Masters of Brewtality whets their whistle with some wine at Page Spring Cellars
By Mike Williams
16 BEAT
Street artist, Jetsonorama, honors Flagstaff's Black history with a mural on South San Francisco Street
By Emily Gerdes
Full Frontal
4 Letter from Home
5 Hot Picks
11 College Chronicles
Rear View
14 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas
18 Pulse
22 Comics
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Matthew Hayden, Whitey Winchester, Emily Gerdes, Jessica Clark, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.