July 6, 2023—August 2, 2023
Vol. 29, Issue 7
Cover Story
Radical recycling: Local woodworker, Büd Works, gives broken skateboards a new life
By Ash Lohmann
ON THE COVER:
Ryan “Budda” Boser holds up two of the bowls that he's crafted from broken skateboards donated by community members from around Arizona. Photo by Matthew Hayden.
8 MUSIC
Classic country, remastered: Old Crow Medicine Show's long road to country music history
By Sabrina Grimaldi
15 BREW
People are also reading…
Masters of Brewtality challenges readers to a Majestic Marketplace scavenger hunt
By Mike Williams
16 BEAT
Shooting for the stars: Planet Science proposes itself as the new science hub for the community
By Emily Gerdes
Full Frontal
4 Letter from Home
5 Hot Picks
11 College Chronicles
Rear View
14 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas
18 Pulse
22 Comics
23 Paper Poem & Money Shot
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Ash Lohmann, Sabrina Grimaldi, Emily Gerdes, Margaret Erhart, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.