May 4, 2023—May 31, 2023
Vol. 29, Issue 5
Cover Story
Pull the centerpiece from this month's Flag Live to help you navigate the ARTx Festival.
ON THE COVER:
There are 14 projects being presented during the ARTx Festival this year. Pull the centerpiece out to learn more.
8 ART
Born from ashes: 'Envision' sparks dialogue on Flagstaff's environmental and social regrowth
By Sabrina Grimaldi
16 BREW
Masters of Brewtality salutes the American Legion for their surprisingly wicked taste
People are also reading…
By Mike Williams
18 ART
Tzonteyōtl Na’ach’ąąh: Cross-cultural resistance through art
By Paul Garcia
Full Frontal
4 Letter from Home
5 Hot Picks
10 College Chronicles
Rear View
15 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas
20 Pulse
22 Comics
23 Paper Poem & Money Shot
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Sabrina Grimaldi, Paul Garcia, Emily Gerdes, Jessica Clark, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.