Backland Campground is one of three new businesses in northern Arizona that folks should check out in the new year. 

 Backland Campground

Jan. 5, 2022—Feb. 1, 2023

Vol. 28, Issue 12

Cover Story

New year, new Flagstaff: Three new Flagstaff businesses to check out in 2023

By Sabrina Grimaldi

ON THE COVER:

8 MUSIC

'Through the gauntlet': Pepsi Amphitheater looks to repeat most successful year in wake of COVID shutdown

By Adrian Skabelund

17 BREW

Masters of Brewtality rolls out some bowling alley recommendations for the new year

By Mike Williams

People are also reading…

18 CHOW

Yes, Chef with Kristen Barnett: Friends, Family and Food

By Margarita Cruz

Full Frontal

4 Letter from Home

6 Hot Picks

11 College Chronicles

Rear View

16 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas

20 Pulse

22 Comics

23 Paper Poem & Money Shot

Contributors

Sabrina Grimaldi, Adrian Skabelund, Margarita Cruz, Peter Friederici, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

