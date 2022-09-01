Sep. 1 - Oct. 5, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 9

Cover Story

The 2022 Flagstaff Student Guide: Discovering and rediscovering your college town

By The Flag Live Staff and Camille Sipple

ON THE COVER: Flag Live welcomes students back to another school year by providing them their annual guide to life in Flag. Photo by Rachel Gibbons.

10 BEAT

East Side Story: Fall for the under-appreciated side of Flagstaff

By Ash Lohmann

12 HIKES, BIKES AND TRIKES

Weed woes?: Common wild plants in Flagstaff also serve as nutritional powerhouses

By MacKenzie Chase

20 BREW

Masters of Brewtality's Guide to Getting Lumberjacked Up

By Mike Williams

22 STAGE

A menu of venues: Check out some of our favorite places to experience live music and art

By The Flag Live Staff

24 MUSIC

A night to remember: The BIG ONE unites old friends and new for a one-night, rock 'n' roll extravaganza

By Matthew Hayden

Full Frontal

Fireside Chat

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

College Chronicles

Rear View

Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas

Pulse

Paper Poem

Money Shot

Editorial

Matthew Hayden

Managing Editor

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Zak Meier

Ad Manager

Jayne Hayden

Account Executive

Contributors

Camille Sipple, Ash Lohmann, Brendan Trachsel, Mike Williams, MacKenzie Chase, Nicole Walker, Laura Kelly, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.