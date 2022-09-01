Sep. 1 - Oct. 5, 2022
Vol. 28, Issue 9
Cover Story
The 2022 Flagstaff Student Guide: Discovering and rediscovering your college town
By The Flag Live Staff and Camille Sipple
ON THE COVER: Flag Live welcomes students back to another school year by providing them their annual guide to life in Flag. Photo by Rachel Gibbons.
10 BEAT
East Side Story: Fall for the under-appreciated side of Flagstaff
By Ash Lohmann
12 HIKES, BIKES AND TRIKES
Weed woes?: Common wild plants in Flagstaff also serve as nutritional powerhouses
By MacKenzie Chase
20 BREW
Masters of Brewtality's Guide to Getting Lumberjacked Up
By Mike Williams
22 STAGE
A menu of venues: Check out some of our favorite places to experience live music and art
By The Flag Live Staff
24 MUSIC
A night to remember: The BIG ONE unites old friends and new for a one-night, rock 'n' roll extravaganza
By Matthew Hayden
Full Frontal
Fireside Chat
Hot Picks
Letter from Home
College Chronicles
Rear View
Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas
Pulse
Paper Poem
Money Shot
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Camille Sipple, Ash Lohmann, Brendan Trachsel, Mike Williams, MacKenzie Chase, Nicole Walker, Laura Kelly, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.