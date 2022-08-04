Aug. 5-31, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 8

Cover Story

Past and pending: The Shins’ James Mercer on their debut album, Kate Bush, and opening up to simplicity

By Gabriel Granillo

ON THE COVER: The Shin's celebrate the 21st Anniversary of their debut studio album, Oh, Inverted World

BEAT

Nightlife isn’t just for the weekends: Take a look at what Flagstaff has to offer during the work week

By Sabrina Proffitt

BREW

Why Cornish Pasty is a delightfully metal place to grab a meal and mead

By Mike Williams

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas

Crows on a Cloud: A note from the new editor

Rear View

Pulse

Money Shot

Paper Poem

Editorial

Matthew Hayden

Editor

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Zak Meier

Media Executive

Contributors

Gabriel Granillo, Mike Williams, Sabrina Proffitt, Nicole Walker, Kate Watters, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.