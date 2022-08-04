 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

28_8 TOC

  • 0
James Mercer

The Shins are performing live at the Orpheum on Friday, July 5.

 Invision

Aug. 5-31, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 8

Cover Story

Past and pending: The Shins’ James Mercer on their debut album, Kate Bush, and opening up to simplicity

By Gabriel Granillo

ON THE COVER: The Shin's celebrate the 21st Anniversary of their debut studio album, Oh, Inverted World 

BEAT

Nightlife isn’t just for the weekends: Take a look at what Flagstaff has to offer during the work week 

By Sabrina Proffitt

BREW

Why Cornish Pasty is a delightfully metal place to grab a meal and mead

People are also reading…

By Mike Williams

Full Frontal

Letter from Home  

Hot Picks

Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas

Crows on a Cloud: A note from the new editor

Rear View

Pulse

Money Shot

Paper Poem

Editorial

Matthew Hayden

Editor

mhayden@azdailysun.com 

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Zak Meier

Media Executive

zmeier@azdailysun.com

Contributors

Gabriel Granillo, Mike Williams, Sabrina Proffitt, Nicole Walker, Kate Watters, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)