28_3 TOC

Rogue

A bicycle decked out in Rogue Panda Designers gear. The Flagstaff-based company manufactures bags tailor-made for any bike. Photo by Rogue Panda Designs, courtesy

March 3-April. 6, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 3

Cover Story

Rogue Panda Designs manufactures some of the most sought-after accessories in the bicycle industry.

By Sabrina Proffitt

ON THE COVER: Rogue Panda Designs is one of the most popular outfitters in the bikepacking industry, with bags that fit nearly every part of of a bicycle. 

BEAT

'Bringing nature back to skincare': The story of Simply Melanin

By Margarita Cruz

MASTERS OF BREWTALITY

Masters of Brewtality go to heaven aka BreHaHa

By Mike Williams

Full Frontal 

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas

College Chronicles

Rear View 

Pulse

Money Shot

Paper Poem

Comics

 

Editorial

Svea Conrad

Editor

sconrad@azdailysun.com

Creative Director

Keith Hickey

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Heather Weisberger

Media Executive

HWeisberger@azdailysun.com

Contributors

David Scandura, Margarita Cruz, MacKenzie Brower, Mike Williams, Sabrina Proffitt, Nicole Walker, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

