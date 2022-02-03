 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28_2 TOC

  • 0
The Morning Embers at Flag Brew

The Morning Embers play a show at Flagstaff Brewing Company. 

Feb. 3-March. 3, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 2

Cover Story

The Morning Embers continue their musical journey

By Sabrina Proffitt

ON THE COVER: The Morning Embers arose out of an unusual situation, playing music for the first time for a friend recovering from surgery.

Above: The Morning Embers play a show at Flagstaff Brewing Company. 

STAGE

Theatrikos Theatre Company presents '12 Angry Jurors'

By Larry Hendricks

MASTERS OF BREWTALITY

Masters of Brewtality try The Mayor

By Mike Williams

Full Frontal 

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Nicole's Impossibly Possible Ideas

Rear View 

College Chronicles

Pulse

Money Shot

Paper Poem

Comics

 

Editorial

Svea Conrad

Editor

sconrad@azdailysun.com

Creative Director

Keith Hickey

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Heather Weisberger

Media Executive

HWeisberger@azdailysun.com

Contributors

Kate Watters, MacKenzie Brower, Mike Williams, Sabrina Proffitt, Larry Hendricks, Nicole Walker, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

