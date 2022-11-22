Dec. 1, 2022—Jan. 4, 2023
Vol. 28, Issue 12
Cover Story
One stitch, one refugee: 25 Million Stitches exhibit raises awareness of the global refugee crisis through art
By Paul Garcia
ON THE COVER:
A vast display of tapestries from the 25 Million Stitches exhibit currently being presented at the Coconino Center for the Arts. Photo by Shawn Skabelund courtesy of Coconino Center for the Arts.
8 STAGE
By Larry Hendricks
16 BREW
Masters of Brewtality welcomes winter with a slate of toasty recommendations
By Mike Williams
18 ART
LA and homemade: El Tamaleroo Mann brings a revitalized classic to Flagstaff
By Matthew Hayden
Full Frontal
4 Letter from Home
6 Hot Picks
11 College Chronicles
Rear View
16 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas
20 Pulse
22 Comics
23 Paper Poem & Money Shot
Editorial
Matthew Hayden
Managing Editor
Photo
Jake Bacon
Rachel Gibbons
Advertising
Zak Meier
Ad Manager
Jayne Hayden
Account Executive
Contributors
Camille Sipple, Paul Garcia, Larry Hendricks, Peter Friederici, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.