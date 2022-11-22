 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

28-12 TOC

  • 0

Dec. 1, 2022—Jan. 4, 2023

Vol. 28, Issue 12

Cover Story

One stitch, one refugee: 25 Million Stitches exhibit raises awareness of the global refugee crisis through art

By Paul Garcia

ON THE COVER:

A vast display of tapestries from the 25 Million Stitches exhibit currently being presented at the Coconino Center for the Arts. Photo by Shawn Skabelund courtesy of Coconino Center for the Arts.

8 STAGE

By Larry Hendricks

16 BREW

Masters of Brewtality welcomes winter with a slate of toasty recommendations

People are also reading…

By Mike Williams

18 ART

LA and homemade: El Tamaleroo Mann brings a revitalized classic to Flagstaff

By Matthew Hayden

Full Frontal

4 Letter from Home

6 Hot Picks

11 College Chronicles

Rear View

16 Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas

20 Pulse

22 Comics

23 Paper Poem & Money Shot

Editorial

Matthew Hayden

Managing Editor

mhayden@azdailysun.com

Photo

Jake Bacon

Rachel Gibbons

Advertising

Zak Meier

Ad Manager

zmeier@azdailysun.com

Jayne Hayden

Account Executive

jhayden@azdailysun.com

Contributors

Camille Sipple, Paul Garcia, Larry Hendricks, Peter Friederici, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police are investigating a stabbing that took place over the weekend. The victim was stabbed three times and taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, after seeking help at Flagstaff Shelter Services. 

Ninalei Bader Poore

Ninalei Bader Poore

Ninalei Bader Poore peacefully passed away on November 13th, 2022, surrounded by her family and her beloved cat, Tita. Her life spanned a tran…

Casey Andrew Paschall

Casey Andrew Paschall

Casey Andrew Paschall was a caring husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He abruptly left this world on November 7, 2022, at age 45.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)