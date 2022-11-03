 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28-11 TOC

Working The Tip

Joshua Meyer works on of a knife that he forged from an old railroad spike.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Nov. 3—Nov. 30, 2022

Vol. 28, Issue 11

Cover Story

Music is the best medicine: Big Head Todd and the Monsters plays at a benefit concert for the Poore Medical Clinic

By Camille Sipple

ON THE COVER:

Big Head Todd and the Monsters are performing at the Orpheum Theater on November 18. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Poore Medical Clinic. Courtesy photo.

8 SCREEN

“A spiritual home”: Filmmaker Deidra Peaches documents and spotlights Indigenous tribes around the Grand Canyon and Colorado River

By Paul Garcia

16 BREW

Masters of Brewtality shares a cold one with blacksmith extraordinaire Joshua Meyer

By Mike Williams

18 ART

Frozen in time: Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Artist in Residence sculpts canyon-scapes

By Ash Lohmann

Contributors

Camille Sipple, Paul Garcia, Ash Lohmann, Stacy Murison, Mike Williams, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

