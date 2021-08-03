 Skip to main content
27_1 TOC
27_1 TOC

  • Updated
Civano

Jewel reacts with feigned shock as customers pack her bosom with dollar bills Friday night during the weekly drag show at Civano.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Aug. 12-Sept. 1

Vol. 27, Issue 1

Feature Story

Ultimate student guide: We're back and ready to catch up on everything we missed. 

By the Flag Live! staff

On the Cover: One of Starship Technologies' 30 food delivery robots at NAU makes its way across north campus. Photo by Ben Shanahan. Design by Keith Hickey

Art

Hidden Light brings fine art in new Monochrome Gallery

By MacKenzie Chase

Chow

Where to eat like a Flagstaffian

By Gail Collins

Hikes, Bikes and Trikes 

How to stay safe on a bike without pissing everyone off

By Anthony Quintile

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

Rear View

Crows on a Cloud

Paper Poetry

College Chronicles

Refreshments

Welcome to Beer Town

By the Bottle

Comics

Contributors

David Scandura, Kirsten Mathisen, Jim Hightower, Nathan Manni, Adam Harrington, Tyler McBride, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Jimmy Craig and Drew Fairweather.

