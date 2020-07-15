26_30 TOC
26_30 TOC

  • Updated
MOUNTAIN AND ARB (copy)

Walkin' with Will invites participants to enjoy sonnets paired with classic Flagstaff backdrops like the Arboretum at Flagstaff. Courtesy photo 

July 16-22

Vol. 26, Issue 30

Feature Story

Walkin’ with Will

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival pays homage to nature

By MacKenzie Chase

On the cover: Sunset at Buffalo Park offers a moment of peace. Photo by MacKenzie Chase, logo by Eric Hays

Highlighted Sections:  

Music

Music of the times: The Benders Band’s Nolan McKelvey talks new record, quarantine

By Svea Conrad

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Palm Springs

Warrior Nun

Comics

Rear View

Letters to Ducey

Classifieds

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Jim Hightower, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

