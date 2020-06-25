26_27 TOC
Orenda Tribe

Orenda Tribe's Amy Yeung returned her ancestral home in New Mexico not long before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Orenda Tribe, together with other Indigenous-led organizations has been supporting the Navajo Nation through critical aid work. Photo courtesy of Orenda Tribe

June 25-July 1

Vol. 26, Issue 27

Feature Story

‘The unity in community’

Orenda Tribe shifts gears to support Navajo Nation during pandemic 

By Svea Conrad

On the cover: Orenda Tribe founder Amy Yeung and her daughter Lily. The Navajo-run clothing label has pivoted to focus its work on COVID-19 aid. Photo courtesy of Orenda Tribe

Highlighted Sections:  

Chow

Patios of Flagstaff: Local restaurants offer bevy of outdoor dining spots By Tim Taranto

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Hightower

Crows on a Cloud

Screen

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Artemis Fowl

The Art Of

Comics

Contributors

Margarita Cruz, R.E. Burillo, Jim Hightower, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

Corrections

 

