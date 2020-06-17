26_26 TOC
0 comments

26_26 TOC

  • Updated
  • 0
kuttz

Located in Flagstaff's Sunnyside neighborhood, Kuttz []. Photo by Tim Taranto

June 18-24

Vol. 26, Issue 26

Feature Story

Creating opportunities

Kuttz Barber Shop & College prepares for a bright future

By Tim Taranto

On the cover: A student at Kuttz Barber Shop & College []. Photo by Tim Taranto

Highlighted Sections:

Arts

A slice of Flagstaff’s past: NiMarco’s Pizza Downtown reflects on its origins with new mural by the Mural Mice

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Da 5 Bloods

The Midnight Gospel

Comics

Letters to Ducey

Classifieds

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News