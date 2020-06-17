June 18-24
Vol. 26, Issue 26
Feature Story
Creating opportunities
Kuttz Barber Shop & College prepares for a bright future
By Tim Taranto
On the cover: A student at Kuttz Barber Shop & College []. Photo by Tim Taranto
Highlighted Sections:
Arts
A slice of Flagstaff’s past: NiMarco’s Pizza Downtown reflects on its origins with new mural by the Mural Mice
By MacKenzie Chase
Regular Sections:
Full Frontal
Letter from Home
Hot Picks
Screen
Da 5 Bloods
The Midnight Gospel
Comics
Letters to Ducey
Classifieds
Contributors
Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
