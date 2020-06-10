26_25 TOC
0 comments

26_25 TOC

  • Updated
  • 0
looking out from hopi

"I tend to focus on a lot of issues where it sometimes really feels like [Indigenous people] are never heard, and I get very cynical about it," Ed Kabotie says. "But one thing that has really inspired me over the last year is that clear vision of hope that young people have." Photo by Sarah Weatherby

June 11-June 17

Vol. 26, Issue 25

Feature Story

‘Coyote Inna Quarantine’

Ed Kabotie on using art against injustice

By MacKenzie Chase

On the cover: Educator, musician and activist Ed Kabotie, who just finished his eight-year residency at the Museum of Northern Arizona, uses art as a tool to shed light on environmental, racial and political injustices. Photo by 

Highlighted Sections:  

Arts

Sewing for the people: Area and reservation seamstresses contribute skills to protect communities

By Tim Taranto

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Mrs. America

Control Z

Comics

The Art Of

Classifieds

Contributors

Margarita Cruz, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News