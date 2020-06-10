June 11-June 17
Vol. 26, Issue 25
Feature Story
‘Coyote Inna Quarantine’
Ed Kabotie on using art against injustice
By MacKenzie Chase
On the cover: Educator, musician and activist Ed Kabotie, who just finished his eight-year residency at the Museum of Northern Arizona, uses art as a tool to shed light on environmental, racial and political injustices. Photo by
Highlighted Sections:
Arts
Sewing for the people: Area and reservation seamstresses contribute skills to protect communities
By Tim Taranto
Regular Sections:
Full Frontal
Letter from Home
Hot Picks
Screen
Mrs. America
Control Z
Comics
The Art Of
Classifieds
Contributors
Margarita Cruz, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!