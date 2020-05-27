May 28-June 3
Vol. 26, Issue 23
Feature Story
Quarantine masterworks
NAU students think outside the reliquary
By Svea Conrad
On the cover: NAU junior Abigail Paternina poses for her at-home recreation of a fresco dating between circa 70-79 CE.
Highlighted Sections:
Music
Note-worthy: May releases beckon to the heart
By Flag Live! Staff
Regular Sections:
Full Frontal
Letter from Home
Hot Picks
Screen
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Homecoming
Comics
The Art Of
Classifieds
Contributors
Margarita Cruz, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
