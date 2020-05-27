26_23 TOC
26_23 TOC

Sainte-Foy

NAU student Liliah Boatman recreated the Romanesque reliquary from the church of Sainte-Foy in Conques, France. Dating to circa late 10th to 11th century, the piece was fashioned with gold sheets and gemstones over a wooden core.

May 28-June 3

Vol. 26, Issue 23

Feature Story

Quarantine masterworks

NAU students think outside the reliquary

By Svea Conrad

On the cover: NAU junior Abigail Paternina poses for her at-home recreation of a fresco dating between circa 70-79 CE.

Highlighted Sections:

Music

Note-worthy: May releases beckon to the heart

By Flag Live! Staff

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Homecoming

Comics

The Art Of

Classifieds

Contributors

Margarita Cruz, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

Evan James Hanseth
Obituaries

Evan James Hanseth

With great sadness, the family of Evan James Hanseth announce his passing on May 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ.

Donald Miller
Obituaries

Donald Miller

On April 16th 2020, Donald Miller passed at age 58. He was born in Phoenix, AZ and moved to Flagstaff,AZ where he became a loved member of the…

