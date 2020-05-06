26_20 TOC
0 comments

26_20 TOC

  • Updated
  • 0
Java Juice Cafe (copy)

Java Juice Café offers smoothies and fresh-pressed juices as well as a selection of vegan desserts and drinks like boba tea. Photo by Jake Bacon

May 7-13

Vol. 26, Issue 20

Feature Story

Plant-based quarantine

Flagstaff businesses harness the power of produce

By MacKenzie Chase

On the cover: Juice Pub & Eatery offers colorful menu items like the mermaid Pub Bowl and Fountain of Youth juice. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

Highlighted Sections:

Beat

Itaa quaatsiy oo’qalyani: Artist Duane Koyawena on painting during the pandemic

By Svea Conrad

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Devs

Extraction

Comics

Letters to Ducey

Classifieds

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

May 7-13

Vol. 26, Issue 20

 

Feature Story

Plant-based quarantine

Flagstaff businesses harness the power of produce

By MacKenzie Chase

On the cover: Juice Pub & Eatery offers colorful menu items like the mermaid Pub Bowl and Fountain of Youth juice. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

 

 

Highlighted Sections: 

 

Beat

XXXX

By Svea Conrad

 

Regular Sections:

 

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

 

Screen

Devs

Extraction

 

Comics

 

Letters to Ducey

 

Classifieds

 

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A goodbye to journalism
Local

A goodbye to journalism

Editor's note: Cody is leaving the Daily Sun after seven years, first as sports editor and more recently as associate editor. He's not leaving…

Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say
Local

Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say

Almost a year after a developer dropped a proposed student housing project at the intersection of Lone Tree and JW Powell Boulevard, a new project has taken its place. But the development, proposed by southern Californian developer Valeo on property owned by Pine Canyon, has proven just as controversial with neighbors as the previous project.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News