May 7-13
Vol. 26, Issue 20
Feature Story
Plant-based quarantine
Flagstaff businesses harness the power of produce
By MacKenzie Chase
On the cover: Juice Pub & Eatery offers colorful menu items like the mermaid Pub Bowl and Fountain of Youth juice. Photo by MacKenzie Chase
Highlighted Sections:
Beat
Itaa quaatsiy oo’qalyani: Artist Duane Koyawena on painting during the pandemic
By Svea Conrad
Regular Sections:
Full Frontal
Letter from Home
Hot Picks
Screen
Devs
Extraction
Comics
Letters to Ducey
Classifieds
Contributors
Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig
