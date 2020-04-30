26_19 TOC
26_19 TOC

Revel

Revelucien has been hosting drag shows in Flagstaff since college. With the help of a tech-savvy roommate and fellow performers, Revel has continued all endeavors virtually, hosting drag shows as well as Drag Queen Story Time online. Photo by Shannon Swain

April 30-May 6

Vol. 26, Issue 19

Feature Story

The Revelucien will be televised

Dragstaff shows continue in the digital realm

By Svea Conrad

On the cover: A fixture of the local drag scene, Revelucien has continued hosting online drag shows to help support the art during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by @makosharklava

Highlighted Sections:

Beat

To be human: Hannah Rose Gray documents local businesses during pandemic

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Letter from Home

Hot Picks

Screen

Schitt’s Creek

Outer Banks

Comics

The Art Of

Classifieds

Contributors

Margarita Cruz, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

