26_18 TOC

pizzi in the pines

Pizzi in the Pines invites people who have been quarantining together to enjoy a meal in the fresh air set against classic Flagstaff backdrops. Photo by Cameron Clark

April 23-29

Vol. 26, Issue 18

Feature Story

Connecting over food

Pizzicletta offers meals with a view

By Tim Taranto

On the cover: Spend cherished time with loved ones with Pizzi in the Pines. Photo by Cameron Clark

Beat

Resilience in adversity: Tim Sena on tattooing and stone carving

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

Letters to Ducey

Screen

Ozark

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

