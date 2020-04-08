26_16 TOC
26_16 TOC

  Updated
  • 0
bread

Fresh-baked loaves cool on a rack in Shift's store cabinet in this archived photo. Photo by Hannah Rose Gray

April 9-15

Vol. 26, Issue 16

Feature Story

In-home baker’s dozen

Ancient grains and techniques prevail in local bakeries, home kitchens

By Svea Conrad

On the cover: Shift owner Dara Rodger, left, opened her restaurant with the goal of shifting the mentality of a "normal" dining experience. Photo by Hannah Rose Gray

Highlighted Sections:

Beat

Home box office: Orpheum Theater keeps Flagstaff connected during pandemic

By Tim Taranto

Chow

Forging ahead: The REAL Kitchen establishes itself amid widespread closures

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

Letters to Ducey

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

Screen

Tiger King

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker

Rear View

Hightower

Crows on a Cloud

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Katie King, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

