April 2-8

Vol. 26, Issue 15

 

Feature Story

Love lost, love found

Flagstaff, LA filmmakers’ ‘Alex & Jaime’ tells a universal story

By Svea Conrad

On the cover: Brian Flaccus (left)  and Chadwick Hopson []. Photo by Billy Small.

 

 

Highlighted Sections:

                                                                                            

 

Brew

Masters of Brewtality

Raising a toast to the plagues of yesteryear

By Mike Williams

 

Chow

Like art for chocolate

Flagstaff’s vegan chocolatiers bring healing to the homestead

By Tim Taranto

 

 

 

Regular Sections:

 

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

The Art of

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

 

Screen

October Faction

Supernatural

 

Rear View

Hightower

College Chronicles

 

Comics

 

Classifieds

 

Contributors

Mike Williams, Laura Kelly, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

