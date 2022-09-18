2022 Festival of Science Program

Thursday, Sept. 22

Flagstaff Star Party Field Day

3 - 5 p.m. | Buffalo Park

Astronomers from the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition and Coconino Astronomical Society will safely guide you on a visit to the star of our solar system, the Sun! We’ll see planets in the daytime and kids can make their own telescopes! Bring the whole family. Then join the World’s Most Accessible Star Party, the Flagstaff Star Party, at nightfall!

Flagstaff Star Party

6 - 10 p.m. | Buffalo Park

Get lost in dark skies with constellations, nebulae and planets! Astronomers will be your telescope hosts. Enjoy Sunset Talks, Twilight Talks and the Flagstaff Dark Sky Quartet. For times and activities, go to FlagstaffDarkSkies.org.

Friday, Sept. 23

Plein Air in Open Spaces!

4 - 6 p.m. | Buffalo Park Entrance

The plein air event is for artists of all ages to learn to observe nature by drawing or painting outdoors in one of Flagstaff’s beautiful natural areas. Artists demonstrate techniques, and art supplies will be available. All are encouraged to create artwork outdoors all week and submit it for exhibition at First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 4, 2022 and prizes!

Flagstaff Star Party

6 - 10 p.m. | Buffalo Park

Get lost in dark skies with constellations, nebulae and planets! Astronomers will be your telescope hosts. Enjoy Sunset Talks, Twilight Talks and the Flagstaff Dark Sky Quartet. For times and activities, go to FlagstaffDarkSkies.org.

Pyrouettes with the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy

6:30 - 6:45 p.m. | NAU Ardrey Auditorium

A collection of dances inspired by Egyptian archaeology, the desert and ancient Egypt performed to traditional and contemporary music from the region.

See Keynote presentation for info

W.L. Gore and Associates Presentation:

Mummies, Monuments and Mysteries with Dr. Zahi Hawass

7 – 8:30 p.m. | NAU Ardrey Auditorium

Journey with legendary Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass into the vast and mysterious kingdom of the ancient world where great pyramids dot the landscape, monuments to the gods tower to the sky and Pharaohs rule the land. Retrace his extraordinary discoveries of golden mummies, hidden tombs, immense riches, and the life and death of King Tut. Follow this fearless archaeologist through the Valley of the Kings, into the Book of the Dead and on the road to the afterlife. And learn how technology continues to unearth vast treasures, revealing more secrets buried deep in the sand for thousands of years.

In person seats and webinar stream available

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

1401 S. San Francisco St.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Tag a Monarch Butterfly!

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. | Bubbling Ponds Fish Hatchery

1970 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, AZ

Let’s tag migrating monarchs for scientific research with Southwest Monarch Study in Cornville! Nets, tags and data collection training provided. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals).

Archaeology Day at Walnut Canyon National Monument

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center

3 Walnut Canyon Rd.

Join National Park Service archaeologists on National Public Lands Day (free entrance) to learn about Walnut Canyon’s human history and try your hand at throwing at an atlatl.

Journey to Giza: Virtual Reality Tours of the Egyptian Pyramids

10 - 11:30 a.m. | NAU Cline Library

Experience the thrill of a 3-dimensional tour of the great pyramids of Egypt! Library staff will guide you through the Giza plateau using Google Earth on the Oculus VR headset. This experience is not recommended for visitors younger than 13, or individuals susceptible to motion sickness.

Snook’s Science in the Park

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Wheeler Park

Make figurines with clay, play catch with a robot and learn about building model railroads at the 2022 Snook’s Science in the Park! Have you ever tried an augmented reality headset, where you can explore the future of spatial design? The fun is endless at our popular family science fair, where YOU are the scientist for the day!

An Intersection of Histories at Dow Spring

10 - 11:30 a.m. | Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131

Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour-long hike, please bring water, appropriate footwear for rocky terrain, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat.

Connecting to Patterns in Nature: Land Art and Natural Sculpture

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Coconino Center for the Arts

2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Tree branches, roots, lightning and even our own veins—notice a pattern? Nature-based art can be an amazing way to explore our world and our relationship to it. Students in this workshop will use natural materials to create their own outdoor art right here at the art center! No materials or experience necessary! Please dress for the weather. Ages 9+.

Field Trip to the Dawn of the Dinosaurs in the Petrified Forest

2 - 4 p.m. | North Visitor Center, Petrified Forest National Park, AZ

I-40 exit 311

A 2-mile round trip hike (rugged terrain, moderate difficulty) to visit historic paleontology sites. See petrified logs in remote badlands, fossil bones and teeth of Triassic animals including the oldest dinosaurs and huge crocodile-like predators. Wear suitable footwear and clothing, bring water and sunscreen. Not suitable for young children.

Tynkertopia Open House

3 - 5 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Tynkertopia, Flagstaff’s award-winning STEAM Community Center, is open to kids, parents, teachers, artists, crafters, inventors, makers and “tynkerers.” Learn how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness and celebrate unique solutions. Learn about options for classes, parties, and field trips at our East Flagstaff facility.

Flagstaff Star Party

6 - 10 p.m. | Buffalo Park

Get lost in dark skies with constellations, nebulae and planets! Astronomers will be your telescope hosts. Enjoy Sunset Talks, Twilight Talks and the Flagstaff Dark Sky Quartet. For all times and activities, go to FlagstaffDarkSkies.org.

Flagstaff Heritage Preservation: Archaeological & Cultural Resource Protection

7 - 8 p.m. | Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

409 W. Riordan Rd.

Uncover the progression of one historic Flagstaff home by sifting through maps and physical evidence with Flagstaff’s Heritage Preservation Officer, Mark Reavis.

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

1401 S. San Francisco St.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Tag a Monarch Butterfly!

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. | Bubbling Ponds Fish Hatchery

1970 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, AZ

Let’s tag migrating monarchs for scientific research with Southwest Monarch Study in Cornville! Nets, tags and data collection training provided. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals).

Explore, Learn, Discover: Geocaching at Tynkertopia

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Discover geocaching – locating hidden treasure at specific latitude and longitude coordinates. Use your smart phone and Google Maps to locate geocaches hidden in Bushmaster Park. Caches contain a STEAM Challenge to complete after the geocaching experience. The last cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches.

Walk the Trail of Time at the Grand Canyon

10 - 11:30 a.m. | Yavapai Museum of Geology - Grand Canyon National Park

Walk the Grand Canyon’s Trail of Time with one of the people who helped to build it! Hear about the making of the exhibit and the geologic evolution of the canyon. Please note, the National Park entrance fee applies. Meet outside of the Yavapai Museum of Geology.

Elden Pueblo Public Day

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Elden Pueblo

West side of Hwy 89 at Townsend-Winona Rd

Discover prehistoric life at Elden Pueblo with tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., plus artifact displays, excavations and hunting games throughout the day. Bring a hat, water and your sense of adventure!

Lava River Cave Guided Hike

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Lava River Cave Trailhead

171B Forest Rd.

Join us for a guided tour of the Lava River Cave. Observe splashdown, lavasickles and much more. Proper hiking shoes, boots, clothing and lights required. No pets, please.

Morning Work-Out & Downtown History Adventure Game

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Wheeler Park War Memorial

Learn about Flagstaff history playing a cooperative adventure game. It’s part scavenger hunt, part Dungeons and Dragons and part boot camp. It’s a great way to visit interesting sites, make new friends and get exercise. Come prepared to workout, walk around and have fun. Learn more at missionsandmadness.com.

A Walk Beneath the Sierra sin Agua

1 - 2 p.m. | Coconino Center for the Arts

2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Virga: Beneath the Sierra sin Agua by Flagstaff artist Shawn Skabelund is an exhibition of sculptural installations exploring historical colonialism in territorial Arizona, and the lasting emotional and physical scars on the cultural and geographical western landscape. The artist will lead a gallery tour and discussion about each installation.

The State of the Climate: Updates on Climate Science and Solutions to Slow Climate Change

3 - 4:30 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Regional experts will discuss the state of the climate in northern Arizona, emerging technology and policy solutions to slow and capture fossil fuel emissions and progress on the City of Flagstaff’s carbon neutrality plan.

Ancient Civilizations through the Eyes of Shakespeare

5 - 6 p.m. | Coconino Center for the Arts

2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Join Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival for a free combination performance, lecture and group discussion that explore how Shakespeare portrayed classic civilizations compared to what we know today.

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

1401 S. San Francisco St.

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.

Monday, Sept. 26

Tag a Monarch Butterfly!

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. | Bubbling Ponds Fish Hatchery

1970 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, AZ

Let’s tag migrating monarchs for scientific research with Southwest Monarch Study in Cornville! Nets, tags and data collection training provided. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals). This special program is for adults only.

Hart Prairie Preserve Nature Walk

10 - 11:30 a.m. | Hart Prairie Preserve

Learn about birds, wildflowers, forest ecology, the globally rare Bebb’s Willow forest and efforts to restore the mountain meadow on this 90-minute walk. No dogs, please. Hikers must be able to walk on uneven ground.

Science in Anime: Dueling in the Pyramids

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste 5

There is science in anime? Learn how there is Egyptology in anime and the connections to science! Ages 12-17. All materials provided.

Literary Legos: Ancient Egypt Edition

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

Find some great Egypt books and participate in a Lego building challenge. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Bones, Skins and Teeth, Oh My!

4 - 5:30 p.m. | Buffalo Park Ramada

Have you ever seen a javelina skull, touched a bear paw or looked at a piece of baleen? Come join Scientists in the Classroom for a hands-on demonstration from the inside out, a look into the diversity of animal bones, skins and so much more. This is an hour and a half program with prizes for participation.

Monarch Butterfly Migration in Arizona

4 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Every year monarch butterflies fly through Arizona on their fall migration. Gail Morris shares the newest findings of the Southwest Monarch Study tagging and monitoring, a Citizen Science program.

Microscopic Mania!

4 - 5 p.m. | Coconino Community College Fourth St. Campus

Explore the mysterious microscopic world! Everyday objects look completely different when seen up close through a microscope. Can you figure out what you are viewing? Participants aged 10 - 18 only.

Introduction to Microcontrollers and Sensors

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. | NACET Accelerator Building - Conference Room

2201 N. Gemini Rd.

Control your robot! How? Join NAU’s ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) Club for a workshop on using microcontrollers and sensors to control electromechanical devices.

The Hidden Diversity of the Triassic Period at Petrified Forest National Park

5 - 6 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Most biodiversity of modern vertebrate communities is made up of small animals. Join Adam Marsh as he opens a window into the hidden biodiversity of the Triassic, revealing the early evolution of living animal groups like amphibians, mammals, lizards, crocodilians, birds and their closest extinct ancestors.

Art-ology: Using the Arts to Better Understand Science

5:30 - 7 p.m. | Coconino Center for the Arts

In this interactive workshop led by scientist and artist Lindsay Hansen, we will explore how we can use the arts, including painting, drawing, music, theater, poetry and other art forms to effectively and creatively share scientific discoveries with a broad range of people, making science more understandable, accessible, and fun to learn about for all ages.

Fires, Floods & Flagstaff

6:30 - 8 p.m. | Webinar

Wildfires dramatically change the landscape, and as we’ve seen here in Flagstaff, they make flash floods much more likely. Brian Klimowski,Meteorologist in Charge at NWS, will present on the recent flooding that has occurred as a result of our local fires, and the meteorology and new technologies behind forecasting these events.Register: scifest.org

Science Bedtime Stories

Available starting at 7 p.m. | scifest.org

Recordings of local authors reading their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Putting the Right Seed in the Right Place at the Right Time

9 - 10 a.m., 12 - 1 p.m. | USGS Flagstaff Science Campus Research Garden

2255 N. Gemini Dr.

USGS scientists host a guided tour of the new research garden facility on the Flagstaff Science Campus! Learn about restoring dryland ecosystems with limited water availability and the changing climate. Bring a water bottle, mask and questions about dryland landscapes of the American Southwest.

STEM Posters on Display

1 - 4 p.m. | NAU DuBois Center

306 E. Pine Knoll Dr.

STEM students and STEM professionals interact and share scientific research with the community. NAU parking regulations apply.

Blow, Blow Volcano!

2:30 - 3 p.m. | Museum of Northern Arizona Discovery Village

3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.

(Matthews Building, Research Campus)

We know that the San Francisco Peaks are a big volcano that once blew its top! See a model erupt and learn how lava forms different kinds of rocks, from sharp, hard obsidian used for tools to lightweight pumice.

Crafty Corner: Science Festival Edition

3:30 - 4 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste 5

Join us for fun science-themed crafts at the East Flagstaff Community Library! Ages 3+ welcome to attend. All materials are provided.

Recycle & Create: Build-A-Bot Workshop

3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center to engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2–102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful and mindful at the same time!

Thermoregulation: The Secret Weapon to Your Next PR

4 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Cross country coach Xavier Rodriguez dives into the importance of temperature regulation in competitive running. Xavier discusses the body’s ability to regulate temperature and how to properly cool and heat your body for peak performance.

McMillan Mesa Interpretive Walk

4 - 6 p.m. | Buffalo Park Entrance

Join Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, for an interpretive walk on McMillan Mesa. Learn about McMillan Mesa’s urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more! This program is targeted for adults (we do have a family-focused McMillan Mesa program on September 29th).

Disruptive Eruptions!

4 - 5 p.m. | Museum of Northern Arizona Discovery Village

3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.

(Matthews Building, Research Campus)

Make a model eruption within view of our favorite volcano – the San Francisco Peaks! Learn how much of our landscape was formed by volcanic activity, and how the same materials form different kinds of stone depending on how they cool.

Are We Alone? Does Technologically Advanced Life Exist Elsewhere in the Galaxy?

5 - 6 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Perhaps the most fundamental question of science is whether we’re alone in the universe. Long a matter of speculation, it is now possible to make reasonable assumptions based on science. Biologist Klaus Brasch and astronomy writer and retired psychiatrist William Sheehan present two sides of the issue, and the audience will vote for the most persuasive argument.

Race Robots with the CocoNuts!

5 - 6:30 p.m. | NACET Accelerator Building - Conference Room

2201 N. Gemini Rd.

Build and race a robot of your own design with help from the CocoNuts FIRST Robotics Team! No prior robotics experience necessary, just bring your friends and be ready to have a good time.

Science and Engineering of Brewing

5 - 6 p.m. | Wanderlust Brewing Co.

1519 N. Main St. #102

Join Nathan Friedman from Wanderlust Brewing to learn about the beer making process, including how the ingredients are combined, how the manufacturing process is controlled, and how the beers get their distinctive flavors. For those 21 and over, the Wanderlust lineup of beers will be available for sampling and purchase in the tap room.

Science Book Club: The Writing of the Gods

6 - 7:30 p.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

In honor of the Festival of Science theme “Pyramids to the Peaks,” we will discuss The Writing of the Gods: The Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone by Edward Dolnick. Copies are available at the Downtown Library information desk; please read the book prior to the discussion.

Kitchen Chemistry: Homemade, Sustainable, Money-saving Products for Your Home

6 - 7:30 p.m. | NAU Cline Library MakerLab

Several recipes will be presented for making your own household and garden products that are better for our planet, safe around kids and pets, and will save you some money. Join Rebecca Harner to talk about the basic chemistry of the ingredients (don’t worry - it’s easy). And you will take home some sample recipes you can make yourselves.

Discover Science Writing Workshop: Top 10 Things to Know

6 - 7:30 p.m. | NACET Accelerator Building - Policy Room

2201 N. Gemini Rd.

Do you love science, technology, engineering and/or math–and writing? You just may be a science writer! In this workshop for middle school, high school and college students, we’ll take a look at how science writers do their work, where they publish their writing and some of the career opportunities out there.

Climate Change Data from the Building to the Planet

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. | Webinar

Join NAU Professor Kevin Gurney, PhD, as he examines how new data, artificial intelligence and satellites are beginning to connect local action greenhouse gas reductions with global climate change targets, allowing for better decisions and the ability to track progress.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Cloud Walk with NWS Meteorologist Brian Klimowski

10 - 11 a.m., 12 - 1 p.m., 3 - 4:30 p.m. | Buffalo Park Entrance

Join Brian Klimowski, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service, for a 45-minute walk at Buffalo Park. The talk will cover the science behind the local weather, how our mountains impact the rain and snow and look into the science of clouds and cloud formation through time-lapse photography!

Downtown Geology Tour

1 - 2 p.m. | Meeting location provided after reservation is made

Explore Downtown’s unique geology with geologist Daniel Foley. Learn about architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types and discover exciting historic events etched in stone.

Archaeology at Bushmaster Park

3 - 5 p.m. | Bushmaster Park - East Side Ramadas

3150 N. Alta Vista Dr.

Join archaeologists from Flagstaff Area National Monuments for a fun-filled afternoon to learn more about the human history of northern Arizona. Activities will include creating split-twig figurines and pictographs.

Recycle & Create: Build-A-Bot Workshop

3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center to engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2–102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful and mindful at the same time!

Creation Station

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

Join library staff for Ancient Egyptian-themed storytime and crafts. Ages 3 and up.

Entering a New Era: Expansion and Growth of Augmented Reality

4 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Augmented reality is a combination of digital graphics being overlaid over the real world. This technology has endless applications in personal life, education and workplace environments. This lecture will have hands-on demonstrations of augmented reality utilizing the Microsoft Hololens 2 and do a deep dive into what the future will look like with augmented reality and how it will change our lives.

DIY Nature Journals!

4 - 6 p.m. | Willow Bend Environmental Education Center

703 E. Sawmill Rd.

Learn to use a nature journal as a tool for deepening observations, finding beauty, and creating lasting memories and to grow kids’ curiosity. Make and decorate your own nature journal, then we’ll get outside and start using it!

Walk on Mars

4 - 6 p.m. | BASIS Flagstaff Gymnasium

1700 N. Gemini Rd.

Learn from planetary scientists about Mars’ landforms as you walk across a giant, gym-sized landscape map of Mars. Explorers of all ages are welcome!

DNA & Microbe Crafts!

4 - 5:30 p.m. | TGen North

3051 W. Shamrell Blvd. #106

Visit TGen North to learn more about the cool science that we do! After a tour of the lab spaces, we’ll learn about DNA and microbes (germs) through craft activities. Open to 2nd to 4th graders.

Updates from the Mars Rovers

5 - 6 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Hear local Martians Alicia Vaughan and Ryan Anderson talk about the most recent scientific investigations and discoveries from the Curiosity and Perseverance Rovers.

Lowell Observatory Open House

5 - 10 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Experience astronomical history and wonder at Lowell Observatory! Don’t miss your chance to walk through Lowell’s beautiful historic grounds, see the 126-year-old Clark Telescope and stargaze at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory through six advanced telescopes under Flagstaff’s beautiful dark skies.

Out in STEM: LGBT+ Folks Making an Impact

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste. 5

Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library for a discussion on the impact made by LGBT+ folks in the STEM workforce! Ages 12+.

How a Warming Arctic Affects the Climate and You

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. | Webinar

The Arctic is warming two and a half times faster than the global average. This is having a profound effect on ecosystems and people in the region. But what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay there. NAU Regents’ Professor Ted Schuur, PhD, will discuss how changes there influence the entire climate system and, as a result, global society everywhere.

Kombucha: What Is It and How Do You Make It?

6:30 - 8 p.m. | NACET Accelerator Building - Policy Room

2201 N. Gemini Dr.

A workshop and lecture focused on the science of Kombucha and how you can make it at home. You’ll learn general information on the science of fermentation, acidity and carbonation, plus see live demonstrations of the process and equipment needed as well as taste samples!

Science Bedtime Stories

Available starting at 7 p.m. | scifest.org

Recordings of local authors reading their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Recycle & Create: Build-A-Bot Workshop

3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center to engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2–102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful and mindful at the same time!

Silent No More! What Teens Are Telling Us about Their Mental Health Needs

4 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Join NAU Assistant Professor Katie Mommaerts, LCSW, to discover what adolescents are saying about mental health. We will discuss factors that impact adolescent mental health, the importance of involving youth in research and ways to support adolescent development.

McMillan Mesa Family Guided Program

4 - 5:30 p.m. | Buffalo Park Entrance

Join Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, for a guided family-focused tour of McMillan Mesa, including a short walk and fun hands-on activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more! Wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen, a hat and plenty of water. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch and hang out after the program.

Exploring Amphibians of Arizona

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. | Buffalo Park Entrance

Join Kathryn Cooney for an inspiring talk focused on the identification, life cycles and conservation threats of amphibians in Arizona followed by a guided tour of amphibian habitat.

The Evolving Link Between Music and Science

5 - 6 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Pythagorean philosophers in ancient Greece believed the cosmos was governed by a harmonious “music of the spheres.” Join astronomer David Koerner in exploring “data sonification” and the “musical” nature of natural phenomena with acoustic renderings that allow us to “hear” pulsars, black holes, gravitational waves, and other phenomena.

Video Game Development: Exploration into the Digital Universe

5 - 7 p.m. | NAU Advanced Media Lab, Room 112 Building 16, School of Communication

In this introduction to video game development, we will go over how to create an interactive 3D environment by sculpting landscapes, importing and placing 3D digital files on the landscape, and adjusting lighting and elemental effects.

Women in STEAM Networking Event

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. | The Toasted Owl

12 S Mikes Pike St

A night to celebrate and discuss the unique experiences shared by Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The evening will be an opportunity to expand your circle and create a network of artists and scientists you can tap into for collaboration, advice and experience sharing.

The Science of Food & Sensory Analysis

6 - 7 p.m. | NAU Hotel & Restaurant Management, Building 33

Visit NAU’s Chef Mark Molinaro for a tour of the test kitchens and a cooking workshop focused on sensory analysis, one of the five key fields of food science. Learn about sensory evaluation techniques, which are used to measure such food characteristics as taste, texture, smell and appearance.

Bacterial Hitchhikers: How Global Migration Spreads Infectious Diseases Through Livestock

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. | Webinar

Since ancient times, humans have moved around the world, bringing livestock, and their diseases, as well. From anthrax to brucellosis, NAU Associate Professor Jeff Foster, PhD, will show how these dangerous pathogens have been spread and how they affect human and animal health.

Honoring Sovereignty and Care: A Cultural Property Panel Discussion

6:30 - 8 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste 5

Join us for a panel discussion on cultural property, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and the Protocols for Native American Archival Materials from experts in archives, cultural property and anthropology.

Friday, Sept. 30

Egyptian Cats in Science & Paint

4:30 - 6 p.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

A discussion and painting session to explore the cultural and scientific significance of Egyptian cats! The discussion will be based on the chapter “Egypt” from Classical Cats: The Rise and Fall of the Sacred Cat by Donald W. Engels. Painting supplies will be provided by the library.

Recycle & Create: Build-A-Bot Workshop

3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center to engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2–102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful and mindful at the same time!

Marvelous Mummies

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

Learn all about the world of mummies with library staff and then do a mummy craft. Ages 8 and up.

Sensory Illusions & the Science Behind Them

4 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Sensory illusions fool our senses (e.g., vision, taste, etc.) meaning we may experience our world differently than it actually is. Join Nicole Bies-Hernandez to learn more about sensory illusions in this session by participating in illusion activities and then learning about the science behind the illusions.

Dissections with a Scientist in the Classroom

4 - 5 p.m. | Buffalo Park Ramada

If you are curious about how different species evolved to adapt to their environments, come use dissecting tools and take a look at the anatomy of crayfish, frogs and owl pellets!

How Do Golden Eagles in Arizona Choose Their Nest Sites?

5 - 6 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

Learn about the ‘must-haves’ for Golden Eagles in Arizona when shopping for real estate to raise a family. Presented by Dr. Losee, discover the complexities of a multi-scale habitat suitability model that tells us what is important to our eagles. Live raptor during the Q & A session.

CCC Science Night Celebration

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. | CCC Lone Tree Campus

2800 S. Lone Tree Rd.

Launch water rockets, view the stars, look through microscopes at amazing creatures, perform chemistry experiments, tour the medicinal garden and more! Complete a junior science passport and earn a prize. Indoor and outdoor events and lots of free parking.

Science Bedtime Stories

Available starting at 7 p.m. | scifest.org

Recordings of local authors reading their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.

Um, Actually: Science Edition

6 – 6:30 p.m.

Fun science trivia game show to warm up for SCI Talks.

Optimum Presents: SCI Talks

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. | Coconino Center for the Arts

Four Tedx style talks from local artists, scientists and educators.

Understanding the Largest Earthquakes on Earth with Underwater Imaging

Dr. Donna Shillington, NAU School of Earth and Sustainability

Many of the most important geological processes occur below the seas, including the generation of earthquakes. However, scientists have only mapped a fraction of Earth’s seafloor and the geology below. Marine voyages are enabling new research on why the biggest earthquakes occur where they do.

Finding the Humane in Digital Fabrication through Self-Portraits

David Van-Ness, NAU School of Art

In 2020, David had anxiety attacks unlike any he had before. These attacks paralyzed him for a few weeks, but with time and a new diagnosis of OCD David had a new perspective. Now he creates art that combines art and science while talking about mental health. This is the story of how David went from chasing what was cool to knowing who he is and making cool things.

Accelerating Carbon Dioxide Removal: Safely, Equitably and Economically

Dr. Jennifer Wade, NAU Mechanical Engineering

Jennifer will discuss the notion of an emissions budget and the diversity of solutions needed to meet that budget, including carbon dioxide removal through both natural and engineered systems, their scale and what this may look like with the resources and climate in our region.

Get Out! Or, Effectively Experiencing the Outdoors with Kids

Moran Henn, Executive Director at Willow Bend Environmental Education Center

Moran will share ideas, tips and anecdotes from over 10 years of experience delivering outdoor STEM and environmental education programs and leading field trips. Why it’s important to get kids outside, how to make outdoor experiences positive, the best ways to prepare, where to go and other useful, fun and funny tips and stories.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Tynkertopia Open House

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

Learn about Tynkertopia, Flagstaff’s award-winning STEAM Community Center, that’s open to kids, parents, teachers, artists, crafters, inventors, makers and “tynkerers.” Explore how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness and celebrate unique solutions.

Camp Colton on the Prairie

9 - 11 a.m. | Camp Colton

Travel north on Hwy 180 until you pass mile marker 225. Turn right onto dirt road; FS 151. Drive 3.8 miles. Look for sign on right.

Explore Camp Colton and experience a little bit of what Camp offers with a focus on environmental education, games, outdoor activities and fun. All are welcome!

Hike to the Crater Field Where Astronauts Trained

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Landfill Road Trailhead

North on Hwy 89 past Flagstaff Mall 5 miles, turn right on Landfill Rd. for 1.5 miles. Trailhead on left.

A 3.5-mile hike across uneven terrain to the crater field where Apollo Astronauts trained. Bring sturdy shoes, water, hat, jacket, sunscreen and snacks. Not suitable for young kids or dogs. Please view this short video about how the Crater Field was made: astrogeology.usgs.gov/rpif/videos/making-craters

Willow Bend Science Saturday: Sustainable Homes

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. | Willow Bend Environmental Education Center

703 E. Sawmill Rd.

Participate in a fun kids event with hands-on activities all about sustainable building, in partnership with the County Sustainable Building Program! Learn about sustainable building materials, make your own sustainable home model and explore renewable energy and waste reduction activities.

All About 3D Printing

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | NAU Cline Library Maker Lab

Join the Cline Library MakerLab team to learn all about 3D printing and how this growing movement is continuing to shape the fields of manufacturing, construction, healthcare, art and design. Attendees will also learn how to design a custom 3D-printed keychain using TinkerCAD!

Stories Buildings Tell

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Willow Bend Environmental Education Center

703 E. Sawmill Rd.

This tour showcases homes that model sustainable methods and technologies including rainwater harvesting, solar design and PV. Learn from the homeowners’ building stories. Pick up a self-guided tour packet at Willow Bend on the day of the tour or download at coconino.az.gov/sustainablebuilding.

Falconry 101: Introduction to Falconry and What it Takes to Become a Falconer

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste 5

This workshop will cover a brief history of falconry, federal and state falconry regulations as well as an introduction to basic steps on how to get started and training raptors for falconry. Live raptors will be used for demonstrations.

Plein Air in Open Spaces!

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve

3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd.

The Plein Air event is for artists of all ages to learn to observe nature by drawing or painting outdoors in one of Flagstaff’s beautiful natural areas. Artists will be on hand to demonstrate different techniques, and art supplies will be available to use.

An Intersection of Histories at Dow Spring

10 - 11:30 a.m. | Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131

Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour long hike attendees should bring water, appropriate footwear for rocky terrain, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat.

National Weather Service Open House

11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | National Weather Service

49 Hughes Ave., Bellemont, AZ

Come to the National Weather Service office in Bellemont and talk to the Meteorologists about how we forecast flash floods, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Watch a balloon launch (12 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and learn all about the weather around us!

Science Play Day at MNA

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Enjoy a smorgasbord of science activities throughout the museum and learn how the Colorado Plateau has been important in key moments of science. In the afternoon, MNA researchers and associates will give short talks covering a wide variety of topics, from the importance of pottery to burial traditions.

The Neuroscience of Physical Therapy

3 - 4:30 p.m. | Summit Health and Fitness

1301 W. University Ave.

The goal of this session is to explore the current neuroscience underlying physical therapy treatments. Jay McCallum from Banner Physical Therapy will lead participants through recent research, case studies and movement and bodily perception experiments. Also, recommendations for using exercise and activity to optimize health and minimize the risk of injury or decline in function will be discussed.

Wildfire Risk Reduction Challenges & Solutions for the Greater Flagstaff Area: Panel Discussion

3 - 5 p.m. | Lowell Observatory

What are the biggest challenges to mitigating wildfire risk in our community? Neil Chapman of the Flagstaff Fire Department leads a panel of experts from the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Salt River Project and NAU’s School of Forestry and Ecological Restoration Institute in a discussion of the science behind the fires and how these fire management partners can work together to develop solutions.

Naval Observatory Open House

7 - 10 p.m. | US Naval Observatory

10391 W Naval Observatory Rd.

Tour the Observatory and meet the staff! Learn about the history of the Naval Observatory and mission in Northern Arizona. This event features astronomical viewing – weather permitting.

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Explore, Learn, Discover: Geocaching at Tynkertopia

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Tynkertopia

3330 E. Elder Dr.

The whole family can experience geocaching – locating hidden treasures at specific latitude and longitude coordinates. Use your smartphone and Google Maps to locate geocaches hidden in Bushmaster Park. Each cache contains a STEAM Challenge to complete after the experience. A small prize awaits each family that locates all the caches. Please bring a smartphone!

Off-Road Adventure to the Apollo Training Ground

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Cinder Lakes Off Highway Vehicle Area

Junction of FR 776 and Highway 89

Bring your 4x4 and drive through the crater field used to train the Apollo astronauts, then take a short hike to discuss the Apollo missions and the training that takes place in and around Flagstaff as well as future plans to return humans to the Moon.

Arboretum’s Fall Open House

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. | The Arboretum at Flagstaff

4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd.

Join The Arboretum at Flagstaff for a free day of fun nature activities for kids of all ages! Learn about native plants and their wild adaptations, our very own Willow Pond and the aquatic macroinvertebrates that call it home and the relationship between the Ponderosa pines and our friend the Abert’s squirrel.

Harrenburg Wash Enhancement Project Guided Tour

9 - 11 a.m. | Pumphouse Wash Trailhead

Near Intersection of Oraibi Ovl and Ancient Trail in Kachina Village

Tour a project Coconino County Parks and Recreation and Natural Channel Design are conducting to enhance the riparian habitat in the Harrenburg Wash area. The wash and associated wetland habitat have been impacted by several factors that are now causing downstream channel erosion due to high water velocity, channel head cuts and the invasion of non-native weed species.

Morning Work-Out & Downtown History Adventure Game

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Wheeler Park War Memorial

Learn about Flagstaff history playing a cooperative adventure game. It’s part scavenger hunt, part Dungeons and Dragons and part boot camp. It’s a great way to visit interesting sites, make new friends and get exercise. Come prepared to workout, walk around and have fun. Learn more atmissionsandmadness.com.

Science in Fiction

10 - 11 a.m. | Downtown Flagstaff Library Community Room

Science fiction is full of exciting ideas, but how realistic are they? And if they aren’t realistic, does it matter? Hear from USGS scientist and science fiction fan, Ryan Anderson, about how science is portrayed in various fictional stories.

A Human History of Plants

1 - 2 p.m. | Museum of Northern Arizona - Easton Collections Center

3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.

People have always drawn upon plants to provide food, shelter, clothing, medicine and more. Come meet some of the most important plants of our area, both native and cultivated, which grow on the campus of the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Playing the Game of Life as an American Kestrel

1 - 2 p.m. | East Flagstaff Library Community Room

3000 N. Fourth St. Ste 5

The life of a raptor is hard and some play the game better than others. The American Kestrel is one species that is losing the game. Come play the game of life as a raptor and find out if you win. Learn about American Kestrel conservation issues, how you can help and meet a live American Kestrel.

Keyhole Sink Hike

2 - 4 p.m. | Meeting Location Provided After Reservation Made

Join retired Kaibab National Forest archaeologist Neil Weintraub for a 1.5 mile round trip hike to the Keyhole Sink petroglyphs. Learn about the forest’s rich natural and cultural history and the importance of ongoing forest restoration treatments. Meeting location provided upon reservation.

Panel Discussion: The Ethics of Archaeology

Exploring our shared history requires striking a delicate balance between respecting cultural traditions and the desire to learn and share information. Join local archaeology experts in a panel discussion on practical ethics in archaeology, moderated by NAU Professor Jaime Awe, PhD.

Clouds, Storms and Cameras!

Join the Flagstaff Cloud Appreciators Group on an exciting photo tour of the wild clouds and storms we’ve seen in Arizona over the past couple years! Learn to identify and recognize the dramatic Arizona clouds, and how to take pictures of these atmospheric interlopers!

Campus Sky Viewing

7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory

Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.