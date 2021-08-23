2021 Flagstaff Festival of Science: Program of events

W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation:
When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments with Dr. Jaime Awe
Friday, Sept. 17 | NAU Ardrey Auditorium
Doors 6 p.m. | Ballet Performance 6:30 p.m. | Keynote 7 p.m.
The 2021 Keynote presentation, “When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments” with Dr. Jaime Awe, will illuminate the Maya culture for audiences at Ardrey Auditorium. “This year’s Festival provides a wonderful opportunity for me to share results of my long and ongoing research on Maya civilization, and on the significant information that is encoded in the monuments of the ancient Maya,” says Dr. Awe. Maya monuments hold important information on how this fascinating civilization viewed their universe, and how they interacted socially, politically, and ritually with their gods and peers.
Tickets are required in advance or, if available, at the door.
NAU Central Ticket Office | nau.edu/cto | (928) 523-5661
Live stream registration at scifest.org
10 Day Junior Paleontologist Program
Online Daily Worksheet on scifest.org
Dinosaur themed puzzles, art, and poetry worksheets. One new worksheet available each day of the festival!
Friday, Sept. 17
En Plein Air in Flagstaff’s Open Spaces: Stories in Stone
4 - 6 p.m. | Buffalo Park
The en plein air event is for artists of all ages to draw or paint outdoors, incorporating Stories in Stone—perhaps petroglyphs within the artwork, or the artist’s expression of images we often see in petroglyphs/pictographs. Artists are encouraged to bring easels and create 2D artwork outdoors all week, and submit it for exhibition/prizes.
Ballet Performance
6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) | NAU Ardrey Auditorium
A dance interpretation of ancient Maya civilization including tropical jungle environment, Maya structures, and Maya symbols by young dancers from the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy.
Reservations: See keynote presentation above for reservation info
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Picture Canyon Self-Guided Hike
Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd
Enjoy an exploration of Flagstaff’s Open Space with a journey of discovery at Picture Canyon! Take a walk along a 2.5 mile forest path and make stops along the way supported with digital information through QR Codes. Download a map with the QR Codes at the trailhead from the City’s website: flagstaff.az.gov/2881/Picture-Canyon-Natural-Cultural-Preserve. Learn about the Northern Sinagua petroglyphs, wildlife, and unique vegetation. Be prepared to explore for two hours if completing the short loop.
Saturday Story Stop
10 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
The Library hosts a special science-themed storytime and craft!
Snook’s Science in the Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Wheeler Park
Build a Puebloan wall, play catch with a robot, and get a close-up introduction to live birds of prey like the broad-winged ferruginous hawk, often mistaken for an eagle cruising above Northern Arizona grasslands! Safely view the sun, examine microscopic life, explore medical innovations in the Gore tents, and don’t miss the seemingly gravity-defying demonstrations from aerial artists!
An Intersection of Histories at Dow Spring in the Kaibab National Forest
10 a.m. | Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131
Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour long hike please bring water, appropriate footwear for rocky terrain, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat.
Reservations: (928) 635-5647
Tynkertopia Open House
3 - 6 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Learn about Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center open to kids, parents, teachers, artists, crafters, inventors, makers, and tynkerers. Learn how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness, and celebrate unique solutions. Learn about our classes, clubs, drop-in options, and enhanced offerings at our new location.
Sunset Wildlife and Stargazing at Rogers Lake
6 p.m. | Rogers Lake Wildlife Viewing Parking Area
Catch a glimpse of elk, coyotes, prairie dogs, and hawks as they hunt and forage at sunset. Experts will explain how the local wildlife live and prosper in the ponderosa pine ecosystem. After dusk, the spotting scopes turn to the sky and learn where some of the most visible planets and galaxies are. Hot cocoa and spotting scopes provided! Bring warm layers, binoculars, and a fold-up chair.
Reservations:
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Tag a Monarch!
8 a.m. | Bubbling Pond Fish Hatchery
The monarch migration is in progress! Learn to tag a monarch to track their flight to Mexico or California. This activity is in the field; please wear long pants and closed toe shoes (no sandals). Nets, tags, and training provided by the Southwest Monarch Study.
Reservations:
Putting the Right Seed in the Right Place at the Right Time
9 a.m. | USGS Flagstaff Campus Research Garden
USGS scientists host a guided tour of the new research garden facility on the Flagstaff Science Campus! Learn about restoring dryland ecosystems with limited water availability and the changing climate. Bring a water bottle, mask, and questions about dryland landscapes of the American Southwest.
Geocaching: Use Maps on Your Mobile Device to Discover Hidden Caches
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
The whole family can experience geocaching at Tynkertopia’s new facility. Each cache contains a STEAM Challenge to complete after the geocaching experience. The last cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches. Please bring a smart phone!
Reservations: tynkertopia.org/events/special-events/
Crater Field 1: Flagstaff’s Version of the Moon’s Sea of Tranquility
9 a.m. | Flagstaff Ranger Station
Hike in a human-made crater field, Flagstaff’s version of the Moon’s Sea of Tranquility, now listed as a National Historic Property to preserve the legacy of this Apollo astronaut training ground. Prepare for a 4-5 mile walk over uneven terrain and dress appropriately, bring water and snacks. Activity includes a short film, then drive to the site.
Reservations:
Lava River Cave Hike
10 a.m. | Meeting location provided upon reservation
Step back in time more than 500,000 years to explore lavacicles and splash downs in this ancient lava cave. This primitive roundtrip hike totals 1.5 miles. Proof of vaccination required.
Elden Pueblo Public Day
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Elden Pueblo
W side of Hwy 89 at Townsend-Winona Rd
Learn about the past through the science of archaeology at Elden Pueblo. Tours are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., with an opportunity to analyze artifacts, participate in excavations, or try your hand at prehistoric hunting games. Bring a hat, water and your sense of adventure!
Q&A with Your Family Vet
1 p.m. | Frances Short Pond Amphitheater
What is it like for a day in the life of a Vet. Featuring a demo on casting on a dog and Q&A for kids and families with fun facts about animals.
Cultural Cooking Workshop
1 p.m. | scifest.org
Chef, cultural anthropologist, and food journalist Gay Chanler presents a demonstration on cacti as food. Prehistoric people depended on cacti in their diets, a daunting concept to most modern cooks. But with a few tools and tricks a prickly pear cactus transforms into delectable dishes and beverages. Learn how to harvest, clean, and process the pads, (nopales), and fruits, (tunas), to make prickly pear syrup, beverages, dressings, dessert, salsa, and vegetable dishes.
The State of the Climate: Updates On Climate Science and Solutions To Slow Climate Change
3 p.m. | scifest.org
This presentation provides updates from regional experts on the state of the climate in Northern Arizona, emerging technology and policy solutions to slow and capture fossil fuel emissions, and how the City of Flagstaff is approaching our accelerated 2030 carbon neutrality goal.
Putting the Right Seed in the Right Place at the Right Time
4 p.m. | USGS Flagstaff Campus Research Garden
USGS scientists host a guided tour of the new research garden facility on the Flagstaff Science Campus! Learn about restoring dryland ecosystems with limited water availability and the changing climate. Bring a water bottle, mask, and questions about dryland landscapes of the American Southwest.
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Monday, Sept. 20
Crafty Corner Activity Kit: Science Festival Edition
East Flagstaff Community Library
Pick up a craft kit during our service hours and create your very own story in stone.
Science in Anime!
3:15 p.m. | Flagstaff Library YouTube and Facebook Channels
Anime and rocks? How do they relate to each other? There is science in anime! Check our YouTube and Facebook channels for this recorded talk by Felicia Fiedler on the connection between Science and Anime!
Extract Strawberry DNA!
4 p.m. | CCC 4th St
Extract the DNA from a strawberry and then create a DNA necklace to take home! Open to participants from 8-13 years old. RSVP to Melinda at the email below, space is limited so you will need to bring your confirmation code to participate.
Reservations:
Modern Surveys of the Colorado River Corridor Through the Grand Canyon
Speaker: Matt Kaplinski
Environmental monitoring and research focused on assessing the impact of flow operations from Glen Canyon dam ushered in a new era of surveying in the Grand Canyon. This talk presents how these surveys are accomplished and their results that have provided a more detailed understanding of the Colorado River in Grand Canyon.
Global Volcanism Update
Speaker: Greg Vaughan
At any given moment there are around 20 volcanoes actively erupting somewhere on Earth. This talk focuses on some of the most spectacular volcanic eruptions over the past year!
The Secret Structures of Animals - A Look Inside
5 p.m. | Buffalo Park
Have you ever wondered about a javalina’s eye sight, or how a snake moves so effortlessly? Join Jillian Worssam in an interactive hands-on demonstration on the inner working of some of our more popular Arizona species. Bring a chair!
NAU VPR Innovation Series: The Impact of Jet Fuel and Noise on the Nervous System
Speaker: Dr. O’neil Guthrie, NAU Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders
Exposure to jet fuel is the single most frequent chemical exposure among military personnel, and nearly every soldier will be exposed to military noise during his or her career. Dr. Guthrie will share his research characterizing the neurotoxic profile of this combined exposure and its impact on the central nervous system.
Bedtime Stories
Hear from local authors as they read their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Baby Laptime
9:15 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
Bring your little one for a science-themed storytime with songs, fingerplays, and bounces.
Toddler Tales
10 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
Your toddler will enjoy stories and songs around a scientific theme.
Cloud Walk in Buffalo Park
First walk at 2 p.m., others to follow | Buffalo Park
Join Brian Klimowski (Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service) for a 45 minute walk at Buffalo Park where attendees will learn the science behind the local weather, how the mountains in Flagstaff impact the rain and snow, and look into the science of clouds and cloud formation through time-lapse photography!
Build-A-Bot Workshop
3 - 6 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, and engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2 - 102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful, and mindful at the same time!
Dissect a Barn Owl Pellet!
4 p.m. | CCC 4th St
Dissect a barn owl pellet and identify the rodent bones inside while learning about ecosystem ecology and keystone predators! Open to participants from 8 - 13 years old. RSVP to Melinda at the email below, space is limited so you will need to bring your confirmation code to participate.
Reservations:
Paleozoic Fossils of Grand Canyon National Park
Speaker: Anne Miller
Explore the unique fossils found at Grand Canyon! From 500 to 280 million years, the park preserves many different environments and organisms of the geologic past. Participants will learn about trace fossils, the organisms that made them, and their paleoenvironments through time.
Intersectional Struggles and Maya Identity Among Western Honduras Indigenous Communities
Speaker: Dr. Fredy Rodriguez
This interactive lecture will explore the contemporary development of Ch’orti’ Maya identity in Western Honduras and the gendered conflicts emerging in contexts such as political activism, tourism-related livelihood strategies, and community social dynamics.
The Science and Engineering of Brewing
5 p.m. | Wanderlust Brewery
Learn about the beer making process, including how the ingredients are combined, the manufacturing process is controlled and how the beers get their distinctive flavors. For those 21 years and older, the Wanderlust lineup of beers will be available for sampling and purchase in the tap room.
From Northern Arizona to Mars
Speaker: Aaron Yazzie
Aaron Yazzie, mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, will talk about his journey from growing up in Holbrook, AZ to helping build the Perseverance Rover we sent to Mars.
Bedtime Stories
Hear from local authors as they read their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Preschool Express
10 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
Stories, songs, and fun with science.
Downtown Geology Tour
1 p.m. | Meeting location provided upon reservation
Speaker: Danny Foley
Explore Downtown’s unique geology with geologist Daniel Foley. Learn about architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types, and discover exciting historic events etched in stone.
Reservations: (928) 779-1745 or willowbendcenter.org.
Build-A-Bot Workshop
3 - 6 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, and engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2 - 102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful, and mindful at the same time!
NPS at the Fields
3 - 5 p.m. | Bushmaster Park - E Side Ramadas
Experience being a National Park Service biologist or archaeologist! Flagstaff Area National Monuments resource staff will share some of the activities they experience in the field, in your field. You will identify what owls from Walnut Canyon eat, see how to build a prehistoric masonry wall, learn how archaeologists survey to find artifacts, and create stick figurines like people did nearly 4,000 years ago.
Creation Station
3:30 p.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
A crafty good time with a science twist.
Reading the Rocks of Mars
Speaker: Ryan Anderson
Mars is the most Earth-like planet in the solar system and has been a source of fascination and speculation since prehistory. Learn how scientists can use similarities with geology on Earth, including geology here in Northern Arizona, to interpret the history of the Red Planet.
Mars Rovers: History and Updates
Speaker: Ken Herkenhoff
NASA’s rover missions to Mars have been incredibly successful, and USGS Flagstaff scientists have been heavily involved in all of them. Learn about the history of Mars exploration by NASA rovers, and the latest news from the MSL (Curiosity) and Mars 2020 (Perseverance) missions.
Race Robots with the CocoNuts!
5 p.m. | Conference Room at Moonshot at NACET
2201 N Gemini Rd
Build and race a robot of your own design with help from the CocoNuts FIRST Robotics Team! No prior robotics experience necessary, just bring your friends and be ready to have a good time!
NAU VPR Innovation Series: It’s “Snot” Trivial: The Role of the Human Microbiome in Respiratory Disease
Speaker: Dr. Emily Cope, NAU Assistant Professor of Biology
In this talk, Dr. Cope will discuss the role of the human microbiome—the trillions of microbes that colonize the body—in chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma. The talk will focus on how microbes drive inflammation that is associated with respiratory disease and how microbiome-based therapeutics are being developed to treat these costly diseases.
Bedtime Stories
Hear from local authors as they read their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Toddler Tales
9:15 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
Your toddler will enjoy stories and songs around a scientific theme.
Preschool Express
10 a.m. | Flagstaff Downtown Library
Stories, songs, and fun with science.
Cloud Walk in Buffalo Park
First walk at 2 p.m., others to follow | Buffalo Park
Join Brian Klimowski (Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service) for a 45 minute walk at Buffalo Park where attendees will learn the science behind the local weather, how the mountains in Flagstaff impact the rain and snow, and look into the science of clouds and cloud formation through time-lapse photography!
Build-A-Bot Workshop
3 - 6 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, and engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2 - 102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful, and mindful at the same time!
Rock, Paper, Scissors!
3:30 p.m. | Thorpe Park Ramada
Join the Flagstaff Public Library for fun stories, an epic tournament, games, and a craft. Warning: you may go home with a pet (rock).
LEGO Club Challenge
3:30 p.m. | Flagstaff Public Library Zoom Account
It is time to build with LEGOs! There will be a scientific twist to this building session! Don’t have LEGOs at home? Call us at
(928) 213-2348 and we may be able to loan you some.
Reservations: Email
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org in advance for the Zoom link
Understanding Insects Utilizing High-Resolution Images
Speaker: Maya Shimona
NAU’s official microscopy lab aims to advance scientific knowledge of insects and to improve public perception of them through imaging. Using high-resolution imaging systems and cameras, images are digitally stitched together to create one clear composite.
Archaeology of Dogs in the Southwest
Speaker: Chrissina Burke & Megan Laurich
Dogs have been human companions for at least 15,000 years. Our research explores humanity’s complex relationship with dogs and the impact humans may have had on dog health. Using archaeology collections from the Museum of Northern Arizona, we explore how dogs have been cherished through time.
Sensory Illusions & the Science Behind Them
5 p.m. | Conference Room at Moonshot at NACET
2201 N Gemini Rd
Sensory illusions fool our senses (e.g., vision, taste, etc.) meaning we may experience something different than it actually is. Participants will learn more about sensory illusions in this session by participating in illusion activities and then discovering the science behind the illusions.
Digging Into Your Past: Archaeology in Latin and Hispanic Communities
6 p.m. | Flagstaff Public Library Zoom Account
Speaker: Dr. Jaime Awe
Join the Flagstaff Public Library virtually in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month and the Science Festival in this talk with Dr. Jaime Awe.
Reservations: For more information and a zoom link go to flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
NAU VPR Innovation Series: Searching for Life in the Rivers and Lakes of the Outer Solar System
Speaker: Gerrick Lindberg, Associate Professor of Physics
Although ground-based observations and flyby missions help scientists understand the composition of planetary bodies such as Pluto and Titan, Dr. Lindberg discusses using molecular simulation techniques to explore where liquids might be present and the chemical properties that
are key to forming the molecules of life.
Bedtime Stories
Hear from local authors as they read their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.
Women in STEAM Networking Event
5:30 p.m. | Firecreek Coffee Co.
A night to celebrate and discuss the unique experiences shared by Women in STEAM. We’ll start with a discussion of the themes from the documentary, Picture a Scientist. The rest of the evening will be an opportunity to expand your circle to create a network of artists and scientists you can tap into for collaboration, advice, and opportunities.
Friday, Sept. 24
LEAP into Science: Light & Shadow
3 p.m. | Bushmaster Park
Explore how light reflects on different surfaces and creates shadows! Join us at Bushmaster Park for a story and an activity.
Reservations: efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Build-A-Bot Workshop
3 - 6 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Come to Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, and engage in the Engineering Design Process (Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Improve). Create a Bot using a wide variety of recycled materials. Ages 2 - 102! Designing your OWN Bot is fun, creative, purposeful, and mindful at the same time!
The Science of Childhood Trauma: What We Know, Why We Care, and What We Can Do
Speaker: Virginia Watahomigie
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a large and costly impact on society. Fortunately, with all that we know about trauma and resilience, including the 50-year longitudinal study in Kuai and the groundbreaking ACEs study, we know there is much we can all do. Community awareness and knowledge are important to begin healing.
Afterschool Workshop: Dissections
4 p.m. | East Flagstaff Community Library
Come curious to learn how different species evolved to adapt to their environments, and use dissecting tools to take a look at the anatomy of frogs! Masks are required.
Investigation of Ambystoma Tigrinum Virus (ATV) in Threatened Chiricahua Leopard Frog Populations
Speaker: Kat Cooney
Ambystoma tigrinum virus (ATV) is a pathogen that has been found to cause mortality and illness in salamanders. A small number of Chiricahua leopard frogs have tested positive for this salamander-specific virus, indicating a possible conservation threat to the species. This talk focuses on the dynamics of this virus in Arizona.
CCC Science Celebration!
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. | CCC Lone Tree Campus
Complete a circuit of hands-on activities in chemistry, biology, physics, anthropology, and geology, and take home a prize! Launch water rockets and view the night sky!
Bedtime Stories
Hear from local authors as they read their children’s books with science themes! In these recorded segments, bring the whole family to enjoy a bedtime story! Sponsored by Brightside Bookshop in Flagstaff.
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Suddenlink Presents: SCI Talks | Sept. 24
Hear TEDx-inspired, 15-minute Science, Communication, Innovation Talks
6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Coconino Center for the Arts
How To Grow More Food With Less Water
As the global population grows exponentially, demand for food and water are increasing whereas supply of arable land and accessible fresh water are decreasing. Danny Foley shares how geographic science can help to provide insight on Crop Water Productivity or “crop per drop” to address food and water security challenges in the 21st century.
Uproot
Julie Comnick unearths the intertwined roots of art and science. How does the observational practice of art-making become a mode of inquiry and provisional knowing? Comnick’s art aims to expose an image of Nature that exceeds aesthetic expectation and move us toward critical contemplation and, perhaps, even action.
Games- The Silent Changemaker
While a strong foundation in math is a requirement to excel in science, a strong foundation in gaming is needed for advancing our communities. Dr. Ashish Amresh explores how gaming has shaped recent advancements within the scientific community and has uniquely pushed the envelope in highly creative and lesser known ways.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Nature on the Prairie: Birdwatching at Camp Colton
6 a.m. | Camp Colton
Get out your binoculars for a morning stroll on Hart Prairie, led by local bird experts. Meet bright and early at Camp Colton and learn about native birds and local ecology.
Tag a Monarch!
8 a.m. | Bubbling Pond Fish Hatchery
The monarch migration is in progress! Learn to tag a monarch to track their flight to Mexico or California. We’ll be in the field so wear long pants and closed toe shoes (no sandals). Nets, tags, and training provided by the Southwest Monarch Study.
Reservations: info@swmonarchs.org
Camp Colton on the Prairie: Open House and Outdoor Activities
8 - 11 a.m. | Camp Colton
Explore Camp Colton and experience a little bit of all that Camp offers with a focus on environmental education, games, outdoor activities, and fun. Join us in celebrating 50 years of Camp and learn more about our vision for the next 50 years. All are welcome!
Putting the Right Seed in the Right Place at the Right Time
9 a.m. | USGS Flagstaff Campus Research Garden
USGS scientists host a guided tour of the new research garden facility on the Flagstaff Science Campus! Learn about restoring dryland ecosystems with limited water availability and the changing climate. Bring a water bottle, mask, and questions about dryland landscapes of the American Southwest.
Prey Analysis of Mexican Spotted Owls in Walnut Canyon National Monument
9 a.m. - Noon | Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center
What do owls prey on? What does their diet consist of? Learn and view what owls eat by dissecting owl pellets collected from Walnut Canyon. This is an all-ages event!
Off-Road Adventure to the Apollo Training Grounds
9 a.m. | Cinder Lakes Off Highway Vehicle Area
Bring your 4x4 to the Cinder Lakes Off Highway Vehicle area to visit where the Apollo astronauts trained before they went to the Moon. The drive includes off-road challenges and stops to test your observational skills. A piece of Northern Arizona was transformed into a copy of a section of the Moon; learn about how it is changing over time and the future of our space program!
Reservations: laz@usgs.gov
Walk Grand Canyon’s Trail of Time
9 a.m. | Grand Canyon National Park Trail of Time - Yavapai Geology Museum
Walk the Trail of Time, a giant timeline trail, placed on the south rim of Grand Canyon with one of its creators. See Grand Canyon’s rocks and learn about the geologic evolution of the region and the making of the exhibit.
Archaeology Day at Walnut Canyon National Monument
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Walnut Canyon National Monument Visitor Center
Learn about archaeology! Three activities will be offered including learning how to build a prehistoric masonry wall, creating stick figurines, and participating in an archaeological survey to find artifacts and new archaeological sites. All age groups are welcome.
An Intersection of Histories at Dow Spring in the Kaibab National Forest
10 a.m. | Dow Spring Trailhead on Forest Road 131
Kaibab National Forest South Zone archaeologist Charlie Webber will lead a hike to a collection of archaeological sites located around Dow Spring that reveal an amazing slice of history. For the 1.25 mile, hour long hike please bring water, appropriate footwear for rocky terrain, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat.
Reservations: (928) 635-5647
En Plein Air in Flagstaff’s Open Spaces: Stories in Stone
10 a.m. - Noon | Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The en plein air event is for artists of all ages to draw or paint outdoors, incorporating Stories in Stone—perhaps petroglyphs within the artwork, or the artist’s expression of images we often see in petroglyphs/pictographs. Artists are encouraged to bring easels and create 2D artwork outdoors all week, and submit it for exhibition/prizes.
Introduction to 3D Printing Workshop
10 a.m. | Cline MakerLab
Learn the basics of 3D printing and how this growing movement is continuing to shape the fields of manufacturing, construction, healthcare, art, and design. Presented by the NAU Cline Library MakerLab.
Reservations: nau.libcal.com/event/8062644
Tynkertopia Open House
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Learn about Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center open to kids, parents, teachers, artists, crafters, inventors, makers, and tynkerers. Learn how we invite curiosity, inspire wonder, encourage playfulness, and celebrate unique solutions. Learn about our classes, clubs, drop-in options, and enhanced offerings at our new location.
Sustainable Building Tour - Carbon Neutrality Strategies
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
Sustainable building is a keystone to carbon neutrality. This tour showcases homes that model sustainable methods and technologies including rainwater harvesting, solar design, and PV. Pick up a self-guided tour packet at Willow Bend Environmental Ed Center on the day of the tour or download at coconino.az.gov/sustainablebuilding.
Grand Canyon: A Traditional Homeland
10 a.m. | Tribal Medallion,
Grand Canyon Visitor Center
Gain a deeper understanding of the significance of the Grand Canyon from representatives of the Canyon’s tribes.
Reservations: ellen_brennan@nps.gov
AZ Humanities Talk: For the Love of Turquoise
with Carrie Cannon
3 p.m. | Flagstaff Public Library Zoom Account
Turquoise has a long standing tradition amongst Native cultures of the Southwest, holding special significance and profound meanings to specific individual tribes. This talk explores a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles, history, and transition of this wondrous stone.
Reservations: Email
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org in advance for the Zoom link
Putting the Right Seed in the Right Place at the Right Time
4 p.m. | USGS Flagstaff Campus Research Garden
USGS scientists host a guided tour of the new research garden facility on the Flagstaff Science Campus! Learn about restoring dryland ecosystems with limited water availability and the changing climate. Bring a water bottle, mask, and questions about dryland landscapes of the American Southwest.
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Geocaching: Use Maps on Your Mobile Device to Discover Hidden Caches
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Tynkertopia
3330 E Elder Dr
Tynkertopia invites you and your whole family to experience geocaching at its new facility. Each cache contains a STEAM Challenge to complete after the geocaching experience. The last cache will contain a small prize for each family that locates all the caches. Please bring a smart phone!
Reservations: tynkertopia.org/events/special-events/
Keyhole Sink Hike
9 a.m. | Keyhole Sink
Join retired Kaibab National Forest archaeologist Neil Weintraub for a 1.5 mile round trip hike to the Keyhole Sink petroglyphs. Learn about the forest’s rich natural and cultural history and the importance of ongoing forest restoration treatments. Meeting location provided upon reservation.
Reservations: (928) 779-1745
Arboretum Fall Open House
9 a.m. – Noon | Arboretum at Flagstaff
Celebrate our 40th anniversary at the Fall Open House! A game around Willow Pond will focus on Arb history and pond ecology. Interested in engineering? Build your own log cabin, inspired by founder Frances McAllister’s log house located on our property. Also, take a lesson in potting plants!
Scenic Chairlift
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Arizona Snowbowl
Soar to 11,500 feet above sea level on the new Arizona Gondola and meet a ranger at the top to learn about the alpine ecosystem and geologic formations of Northern Arizona, including the Grand Canyon, Sedona Red Rocks, and San Francisco Peaks! Email customerservice@snowbowl.ski to reserve one of 50 free tickets (limit two per party). Guests will be emailed a coupon code that can be redeemed for a free ticket online−all guests must reserve a ticket before arrival.
Reservations: customerservice@snowbowl.ski
Animal Tracks with a Scientist in the Classroom
1 - 2 p.m. | Frances Short Pond
Make your own animal tracks - walk in the footsteps of wildlife, learn to identify animal tracks and leave with your own cement tracks.
Campus Sky Viewing
7:30 - 10 p.m. | NAU Campus Observatory
Explore the wonders of the night sky from NAU’s Campus Observatory.
Flagstaff Star Party
Buffalo Park
Flagstaff’s famous dark skies promise a universe of inspiration for stargazers at the world’s most accessible star party! Join astronomers for views of Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Cygnus the Swan, and stars forming light years away! Presentations start each night at 6 p.m.
6 - 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30