20 Under 40: Teri Yazzie, Youth Psychotherapist, Native Americans for Community Action

What makes you passionate about your work, what do you like about it?

My collective realities have had a tremendous impact on shaping my view of the world and how I can assist in generating change, particularly in the communities in which I was brought up, which is also widely known as the “Rez”. My ability to connect and utilize my experiences gained through many dire and joyous instances gives me a keen vantage point, where I can give a firsthand narrative that can emphasizes the inequities not just on my homelands but other places with similar socioeconomic conditions. This body of work also adds to my understanding of a fractured faux social justice system in my homelands, specifically, injustices my people continue to experience. From teachings as a child, I was informed that helping others can start with a single person and grow exponentially from that point.

What has your career journey looked like?

I am 10 years into my mental health field journey. I was fortunate to have worked in various capacities, including suicide prevention fieldwork and providing therapy for individuals and families. Along the way, I obtained an advanced degree in social work.

My personal introduction to this work was mainly through circumstance and not so much choice. The circumstances I speak of are the ones that I had to endure as a child and carried on into my life as a constantly developing, growing, and learning human being. With the many negative outcomes and conditions, I lived through and observed as a child, and continue to see as a mother it was a clear choice for me to address the various issues within societal institutions.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

Nominated as the Chair of the NASW Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs (AOTD) Specialty; Member of the State of Arizona Tribal Advisory Committee; Member of the Unsheltered Indigenous Relatives Task Force; A Licensed Master of Social Work (LMSW) professional.

What do you do outside of work?

Being a full-time mother, music, reading, concerts, travel, baking, hiking, physical fitness, my son’s sports activities, cultural activities, spending time with family and most importantly, re-investing in myself and addressing my personal challenges, mental health and physical well-being. The latter is very important because for me to serve my people, my own well-being is a priority.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0