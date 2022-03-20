20 Under 40: Stephanie Washington, Assistant to the Director, Northern Arizona Distance Learning

What makes you passionate about your work?

I have the privilege and opportunity to encourage and assist the students of NADL. I help run a program that meets students (and in turn families) where they are. Remote learning is chosen for a variety of reasons, each of them valid and unique. It's my job to make sure that our students feel supported and get the grades they need to graduate.

How did you come to be in this job?

I have been in this position with Flagstaff Unified School District since July 2021. I was previously the FUSD district receptionist. That gave me an amazing opportunity to work closely with the administrators and our super intendant. Prior to that, I was in the classroom as a special education paraprofessional for four years.

What are some accomplishments you are most proud of and why?

I am most proud of the reputation I have made for myself in six years with FUSD. I am a graduate of Flagstaff High School and have always felt at home here. I have worked my way to this position and I feel that I have truly earned it. I make it my prerogative to leave a place better than I found it and truly feel that I have done that with my time here.

What are you involved in outside of work?

I am on the board for the Arizona Women’s Film Festival, a contributor to the blog Flagstaff Mom Collective, I have been a birth doula (trained and studied) and social media manager for Women’s Way Red Lodge.

I have worked with local artists (David Grandon, Chip Thomas) for various projects. I was a league member of the local roller derby team H.A.R.D and have volunteered with many local organizations over the years.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Being in education is tough, but very rewarding. When you get to make genuine connections with families, and the youth of your town, it really is something special.

Anything you’d like to add?

I’m not sure who out there nominate little old me, but I am beyond flattered and honored. My best memories were made in this town and are still being made today.

