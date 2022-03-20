20 Under 40: Renda Fisk, Educational Technologist, Flagstaff Unified School District

What makes you passionate about your work?

Students. I am a teacher who realized early in my career the power of leveraging technology to differentiate instruction in meeting learner needs. Flagstaff Unified School district is full of talented staff who have access to 1:1 iPads, along with other technology. I have the honor of supporting teachers and staff; ensuring they are equipped with the skills and resources needed to develop empowered, creative learners. Facilitating programs such as FUSD’s Technology Peer Coaching program inspires me because I get to work directly with the incredible teachers who are also coaches supporting their colleagues and students daily.

How long have you been in your current job?

July will mark my fourth year as an Educational Technologist and my 9th year with FUSD.

What are some [professional] accomplishments are proud of?

Supporting the implementation of the 1:1 iPad program in FUSD. A 1:1 device program was a dream and vision of the FUSD Technology department before I joined. The vision that I was able to support when Flagstaff voters passed a 2018 bond opened my eyes even more to the value technology can bring to education. So many learning barriers were removed as a result of this initiative. I am proud to be one of two facilitators of FUSD’s nationally recognized Technology Peer Coach program, which has seen more than 16 years of success.

What are you involved in outside of work?

I love gardening, camping and hunting. My husband and I love supporting our son and daughter in their sports and activities. I’m the current STEM City board president, working on various programs STEM City leads such as the Annual STEM Celebration; the STEMMY Awards and the Full STEAM Ahead Program, which connects STEM professionals with teachers and students through ongoing collaboration in the classroom.

