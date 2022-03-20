20 Under 40: Nicholas Williams, Owner & Chief Restaurant Operations Officer, THAT Place Projects Hospitality Group

What makes you passionate about your work?

I am fascinated by the idea of human connection and our biological need for such connection. I believe that restaurants do not exist because of a need for food, but more so for this innate craving for connection and socialization. I am passionate about hospitality for this reason, and taking care of others before one’s self.

How long have you been in your current job?

I’ve been with THAT Place Projects since August 2013, beginning as a barback, then becoming head bartender, manager of the Annex Cocktail Lounge, then buying into the company and becoming an owner in 2017. My journey took passion, tenacity, courage, vulnerability, and a willingness to adapt and evolve.

What are you proud of and why?

I am proud to have been nominated for Best Bartender in Arizona by the Arizona Restaurant Association in 2018 and 2019, as well as the winner of Restaurant Hospitality magazine’s “Cocktail of the Year.”. My proudest accomplishment is having navigated successfully through COVID, keeping our restaurants afloat and employing as many as 130 employees through such turbulent times.

What do you do outside of work?

I am a father to a two-year-old boy named Cassius James, and husband to my incredible wife, Jessica Rose, who is an ER nurse. I love disc golf, hiking, snowboarding, playing guitar, watching movies, maintaining a gym routine at Flagstaff Athletic Club and spending time with my parents, who live in Flagstaff part-time.

What advice do you have for a young person who wants to work in the restaurant industry?

Put the work in now, and it will pay off down the road. “Fake it til you make it”, while at the same time putting in the work to become an expert in your field, and before you know it, you will no longer be “faking it”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0