20 Under 40: Molly Baker, Marketing Director, The Orpheum Theater

What makes you passionate about your work?

My passion is a direct reflection of the passion of Flagstaff's small-business owners. I want to help them present themselves online in all their amazing uniqueness so they are able to reach their goals in an ever-changing market. The businesses I've worked with are truly driven by offering something of value to the community, be it a product, meal, or experience, and I feel honored to help serve our community in this way.

Talk about the journey you took to get to your current position.

I have worked at the Orpheum for three years. Little did I know it would be a very strange time to start a job at a live music venue. I had only experienced the venue at its peak for about six months before COVID-19. The way the team persevered inspired me to see the job through to better days. The belief that music, arts and culture bring people together rings true with my heart and it fills me with joy to be part of an organization doing that for our community.

What are some of your greatest accomplishments?

Running a digital marketing consulting company that helps small businesses and nonprofits. Getting certified in digital marketing services through the University of Arizona, as well as Google certified in ads and analytics this past year. Bringing music and educational content into people's homes throughout the pandemic in the form of live streams and YouTube videos.

What projects are you involved in outside of work?

Grand Canyon Youth has been the most influential organization of my life. I joined in 7th grade. This summer I went back on the river as a trip coordinator, which taught me an appreciation for all the adults who gave me these awesome experiences when I was a middle school participant.

Any for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Marketing is just as much about formal education as it is creativity, innovation and following your gut. There's no one right way to be successful. Find what lights your heart on fire and trust it will lead you on a grand adventure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0