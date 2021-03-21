20 Under 40: Meghan Remington

Meghan Remington | Community Education Coordinator, Coconino Community College
Throughout her professional experience, Meghan Remington has followed her passion for building communities and crafting experiences that are engaging, unique and fulfilling.
“My greatest challenge and opportunity has been to define niche community education programs in a market that already has established community education providers such as the Coconino Center for the Arts, Coconino County, City of Flagstaff,” she said of her current role as Community Education Coordinator at Coconino Community College. “I’ve chosen to focus my attention specifically on leveraging local partnerships for content.”
Successful partnerships with organizations like CCA, Flagstaff Shelter Services, National Park Service, Mexican Consulate, CCC’s American Sign Language department and High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop have led to accessible learning like the first-ever community-focused Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Remington broadened CCC’s reach to the community via webinar, increasing local attention and interest by more than 100%, and more than 1000% in some areas. She also oversaw and coordinated a completely new virtual registration system that has increased revenue to her department.
Her numerous employment achievements include helping NAU Alumni Relations establish the local Alumni Happy Hour, and assisting with the McCain Institute Sedona Forum as part of the Arizona State University Foundation.
Among Remington’s leadership roles within the community are volunteer positions with alumni groups for both her alma maters, ASU and NAU, as well as a 15-year involvement with the Southwest Kids’ Cancer Foundation where she coordinates transportation and communicates with parents to ensure positive experiences. She also handed out virtual activity boxes last year.
“It’s been one of the most fulfilling and joyful experiences of my life,” Remington said. “Because programs tend to revolve around Phoenix and Tucson communities, I help make sure campers residing in Flagstaff get special attention, too.”