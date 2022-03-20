20 Under 40 LOGOS 2022

SPONSORED BY
The chain bookstore was completely empty Wednesday, along with the parking lot, after months of sales as their closing date loomed. The front door was tied with yellow caution tape and multiple signs taped to the windows reminded hopeful patrons that they're closed -- permanently.
One man was killed in a shooting outside a downtown Flagstaff bar early Sunday, police said.
Flagstaff police are searching for Juan Bernardo-Valenzuela Santa Cruz in connection with a shooting early Sunday.
After a closing scare that threatened to put an end to a 33-year legacy, Flagstaff’s Downtown Diner has reopened.
Sandra Bullock plans to step back from acting, Steph Curry drops 47 points, and China undergoes another lockdown — here's a roundup of some of today's trending topics.
Police arrested the 30-year-old Flagstaff man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting Monday.
PHOENIX — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
“The only people who seem to be able to afford to live here anymore are rich people,” said an unnamed respondent quoted in Flagstaff’s 10-year…
