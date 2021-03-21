 Skip to main content
20 Under 40: Lindsey Blum
20 Under 40: Lindsey Blum

Blum-Lindsey

Lindsey Blum | Owner, R & J Services, LLC

When Lindsey Blum graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2012, she was one of very few women to earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Construction Management. Along with her minor in Business Administration and an Associate Constructor certification, she took her skills to construction company R & J Services, which she now owns.

R & J Services offers home improvement, remodeling and repair services, and was ranked in the top three for Best of Flagstaff’s Home Builders/General Contractors category in 2019 and 2020.

“In 2020 I was also nominated as one of Professional Remodeler Magazine’s Top 40 under 40— one of 40 in the nation for 2020,” she said. “I also just recently found out that I have been nominated for this year's ATHENA Young Professionals award.”

In her acceptance of Professional Remodeler Magazine’s listing, Blum explained how the construction and remodeling industry can provide autonomy, creativity, collaboration and innovation for workers. She is a big proponent for educating the future workforce on what they can achieve within the industry.

“I am passionate about our youth and have begun community outreach to teach children about the construction industry,” she said. “In part to show young girls that women can be in construction and that it is a viable career path, as well as to teach young boys and girls alike about the trades and basic construction principles.”

Born and raised in Flagstaff, Blum has been active with various wildlife conservation groups throughout the state since she was young. She has served on the board of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation-Flagstaff Chapter and continues to support these groups both by donating her time and as a sponsor.

