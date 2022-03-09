20 Under 40: Larami Sandlin, Owner, Dark Sky Brewing Company; Director, Dark Sky Community; Owner, Artitexture {design & build}

What makes you passionate about your work?

Ever since I was little, I never understood why girls were not allowed to play football or baseball alongside the boys. I was fortunate enough to have role models who taught me to believe in breaking barriers and be that woman in a male-dominated field. Even though I was part of an underprivileged family, the opportunity arose to attend Northern Arizona University with a full-ride academic scholarship. I completed my extended degree in business management, interior design, graphic design and construction management. During college I was able to become a project manager for a wonderful Flagstaff construction company. I was extremely lucky the owner supported a young, but strong, 19-year-old female to work alongside the male-dominated crew and sub-contractors. Later, a friend took me into her graphic design and printing company and I was able to create my Artitexture business card, promote my drafting skills to her clients. She also encouraged me to start my own interior design business.

How did Dark Sky Brewing Co. come to be?

My husband, and partner in life, floated the idea of opening a brewery while he was hobby home brewing. The thought of creating our own community taproom space intrigued me. Dark Sky Brewing Company took shape in 2014 with the idea of creating a coffee-shop-style space where people could work, create ideas, have community events and congregate. We opened with the goal to sell six pints an hour on our tiny three-barrel micro-brewing system. Our opening night was packed full of people for six hours and we had to close for two weeks to recover and make more beer! We love to brew beer for the city that loves to drink it!

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

2022 ATHENA Awards Nominee; Viola Award finalist in Philanthropy for Dark Sky Brewing; donating over $46,000 in 2021 to local non-profits; leading and mentoring over 30 employees, who I am also able to call family members.

What is Dark Sky Community?

Dark Sky Community will be supporting local community non-profits including pet rescues, LGBTQ+ foundations, women and family services, among many many others.

