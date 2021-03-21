20 Under 40: Kayley Quick

Kayley Quick | Owner, Art with Kayley & Graphic Design Teacher, Flagstaff High School

A dream for many creative types, Kayley Quick has been able to make a living as an artist. Her work has been installed at the Coconino Center for the Arts four times, graces the walls of Starlite Lanes, Salsa Brava, The Sweet Shoppe and Southside Tavern in the form of murals, and she has also created a number of commemorative band posters for the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park.

As a graphic design teacher at Flagstaff High School, she takes this expertise and uses it to help students develop their own style and skills, leading them to several wins in national design contests over the years.

Quick’s hard work has been recognized by the community in a number of ways. She was voted Best Visual Artist in the Arizona Daily Sun’s annual Best of Flagstaff magazine in 2018 and 2020, and was a Viola Award finalist for Excellence in Education last year.

As a way to connect with the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and share the joy of creating, Quick began teaching virtual art classes for adults in the community and beyond. Outside of teaching, her community involvement includes serving as a member of the Coconino Center for the Arts Advisory Council and board member for the Flagstaff Foundry.