20 Under 40: Jon Hansen

Jon Hansen | Vice President & Owner, Loven Contracting

“Mike Loven gave me an opportunity to join his company as a project manager and I guess I did a good job because he kept giving me more to do!” Jon Hansen, Vice President and an owner of Loven Contracting, said.

Following the company motto, “Building Relationships since 1985,” Hansen has consistently given his all to exceed clients’ expectations across commercial, automotive, healthcare, historic preservation, hospitality, recreation, restaurant and government projects throughout the state.

“I really enjoy the technical challenges of working in a hospital environment—we collaborate with everyone from doctors and nurses to the essential facility staff that so often go unacknowledged in a healthcare environment,” he said.

He earned his degree in civil engineering from Northern Arizona University in 2007, taking the skills he learned to better the community.