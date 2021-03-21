20 Under 40: Jessica Gee

Jessica Gee | Public Relations Coordinator, North Country HealthCare

Before beginning her role as Public Relations Coordinator for North Country HealthCare in 2016, Jessica Gee worked for the organization as a health benefits advocate, helping patients apply for affordable health insurance and state benefits. These first two years solidified her dedication to the work.

“I am passionate about working at North Country HealthCare because of our mission to provide quality healthcare to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay,” she said. “As the public relations coordinator, I have increased awareness of our programs and services among the 12 communities we serve throughout northern Arizona.”

This increased awareness contributes to the overall health and strength of Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Payson, Round Valley, Seligman, Show Low, Williams and Winslow. By helping to manage a variety of platforms such as the website, blog and social media accounts, Gee []. She also coordinates advertising messaging in each of North Country’s locations and regularly coordinates with media groups to share the organization’s story with the public.