20 Under 40: Jessica Garard, Designated Broker, Best Flagstaff Homes Realty

What makes you passionate about your work?

I am passionate about service and helping others and I get to do that every day. Whether I am helping someone buy their first house, or helping sell their home so they can retire to be closer to their grandchildren, I am there to serve them and navigate all the emotions that are involved in real estate.

Tell us about your career journey.

I have been a licensed realtor for almost 16 years. Six years ago my business partner and I started a real estate team. Last June we opened our own brokerage and now I get to focus on helping other agents find the joys and successes in real estate. I still represent buyers and sellers but I find so much joy in seeing the agents in my office succeed and helping their businesses grow.

What are some [professional] accomplishments you are proud of?

Opening my brokerage and having agents wanting to be a part of it. I am currently the president-elect for the Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS. 10 years ago I helped start Flagstaff Business Connections, a group of local business owners that meets regularly and does a tremendous amount of good in our community.

What do you do outside of work?

I volunteer as often as I can with Flagstaff Family Food Center and hold fundraisers for Flagstaff Shelter Services and most recently will be having a bike drive for Lefty Loosey Bikes. My favorite hobby is trail running.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Find your “why” and let that passion lead you. Make time to get involved in your community. It is amazing what you can learn and the people you can meet by volunteering. There is so much competition as a real estate agent and navigating our current market is a challenge. Find a mentor that will help guide you.

Anything you’d like to add?

Being a graduate of Kinsey Elementary, Flagstaff Middle School, Flagstaff High School and Northern Arizona University I am very attached to this town and so excited to be raising my son here.

